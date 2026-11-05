MP Plans Five Greenfield Highways Worth Rs 63,296 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is set to significantly boost its road connectivity with the proposed construction of five new greenfield highways spanning 1,398 kilometres at an estimated cost of ₹63,296 crore.

The four-lane, access-controlled corridors will create entirely new routes with designated entry and exit points, offering faster and more efficient travel across key regions of the state.

The proposed corridors include the 258-km Bhopal–Mandsaur highway, the 227-km Sagar–Satna stretch, the 358-km Jabalpur–Ashapur route, the 320-km Bhopal–Gwalior corridor, and the 235-km Katni–Singrauli highway.

These projects are expected to provide alternative high-speed links connecting major cities and economic hubs while reducing congestion on existing roads.

The projects are currently in the preparatory stage. Consultants are preparing feasibility reports and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Bhopal–Mandsaur, Sagar–Satna, and Jabalpur–Ashapur corridors, with multiple alignment options under evaluation.

The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation will select the most suitable alignments. Meanwhile, the tender process for appointing DPR consultants for the Bhopal–Gwalior and Katni–Singrauli corridors is underway.

The Board of Directors has approved the preparation of feasibility reports for all five projects, with DPRs to follow if the projects are found viable.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the progress during the 49th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation held at Samatva Bhavan on Thursday.

He directed officials to accelerate ongoing road construction works and ensure better inter-departmental coordination to expedite the new greenfield projects.

In other decisions taken at the meeting, the 'Highway Fund' was renamed 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Path'.

The Board also approved 100 per cent equity divestment in the Jaora-Nayagaon four-lane project. New posts comprising two Chief Engineers, three General Managers, and five Deputy General Managers were sanctioned for the Corporation.

A proposal to exempt combine harvesters used for agricultural operations from toll charges at the Corporation's plazas was cleared.

Approvals were also granted for the acquisition of the PAM (Public Asset Management) Building in Arera Hills, the appointment of an independent director, and the transfer of ownership of various road projects to the Corporation.

These initiatives reflect the state government's push to strengthen infrastructure and support economic growth through improved connectivity.