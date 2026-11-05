Karnataka Launches Drought Relief Payouts For State Farming Sector

Karnataka Begins Disbursement of Interim Drought Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday launched the disbursement of the first instalment of interim input subsidy to farmers affected by crop losses due to drought during the 2026 monsoon season. Under the relief package, eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,500 as the first instalment of the total Rs 5,000 assistance announced by the state government, subject to a maximum of two hectares. The remaining amount will be released within the next three weeks.

"This is only the first instalment. Once drought-relief assistance under the NDRF is released by the Union Government, we will take steps to disburse the remaining amount due to farmers in accordance with the revised norms. Providing necessary assistance to drought-affected farmers remains a priority for the State Government," Parameshwara said.

Impact and Scale of Drought

The state government has also declared 226 taluks drought-affected following a significant rainfall deficit during the monsoon season. Between June 1 and September 30, Karnataka received 551 mm of rainfall against the normal 852 mm, recording a deficit of 35 per cent. The deficit was 41 per cent in South Interior Karnataka, 42 per cent in North Interior Karnataka, 38 per cent in the Malnad region and 28 per cent in Coastal Karnataka. Against the state's sowing target of 84.10 lakh hectares, crops were sown across 69.57 lakh hectares.

A joint survey by the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments found that crops across 57.93 lakh hectares had been affected, accounting for 83.26 per cent of the total sown area. The estimated economic loss due to the drought has been pegged at Rs 62,481.88 crore. Considering the extent of crop damage, the state government has sought Rs 22,400.58 crore in financial assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The demand includes Rs 7,943.55 crore towards crop-loss input subsidy, Rs 1,727 crore for drinking water arrangements, Rs 583.04 crore for livestock protection and Rs 12,146.99 crore as livelihood assistance for 61.91 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Government Action and Relief Delivery

The state government stated that the Chief Minister Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara had written more than five times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking relaxation of NDRF norms and urgent release of assistance. The government has also introduced a digital system integrating the Parihara Portal, Digital Crop Survey and FRUITS to identify eligible beneficiaries. The assistance will be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts through Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and they will not be required to visit government offices or submit fresh physical documents.

In Yadgir district, the first instalment is being distributed to 1,06,462 farmers at Rs 2,500 each, involving a total disbursement of Rs 17.43 crore. The total input subsidy payable to eligible farmers in the district stands at Rs 168.30 crore. The state government is also taking steps to ensure that eligible farmers receive insurance compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme.

"We understand the hardship of farmers who have lost their crops to drought. The State Government will not step back from its responsibility to provide them with the necessary assistance," Parameshwara said.

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