Dubai: Paid Parking Begins In Al Furjan As Parkin Provides Services

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Motorists in Dubai will now have to pay for parking in Al Furjan as Parkin introduces its services in the area.

The area will fall under parking zone 591P, the parking service provider has said. Motorists will also be able to choose a flexible subscription to park with ease.

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Subscriptions will be available for a time period of 1 month to 12 months and will cost: Dh672 for one month, Dh1,999 for three months, Dh3,999 for six months and Dh4,999 for a year.

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Last month, Parkin renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years, to continue to deliver its services in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin assumes exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT. This includes the 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. Parkin will also install solar power infrastructure, it said.

Parkin oversees day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels. This move aims to make the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors more seamless, convenient and efficient.