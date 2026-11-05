Vanity Vault Details Vanity Gift Sizes And Package Inclusions For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) "Vanity Vault details the dimensions, separate-piece options and package inclusions Australian parents can check before choosing a vanity gift for Christmas 2026."Vanity Vault details Mini Dollface and Babyface gift options, with verified table dimensions, dated prices, package inclusions and practical seating limits.

MELBOURNE - 5 November, 2026 - Vanity Vault, an Australian retailer of makeup vanity tables and Hollywood mirrors, offers table-only purchases alongside coordinated vanity, mirror and seating packages. The retailer's Mini Dollface, Babyface and Dollface listings identify different table footprints and distinguish standalone furniture from complete sets, giving gift-buyers specific dimensions and inclusions to check before placing an order for a bedroom setup.

The distinction matters when selecting a gift: a standalone vanity table does not automatically include the mirror and seat pictured with it. A coordinated package includes named components, but the buyer still needs to check the selected options, seating space, installation requirements and delivery arrangements. An assembled room display should not be confused with the contents or arrival condition of an order.

For parents choosing a Christmas 2026 gift, the product information supports a decision based on the recipient's actual room rather than a generic age label. Table width is one part of that decision; depth, seating clearance and the mirror's position also affect whether the finished setup can be used comfortably. Package names and photographs do not replace those measurements.

Table-only options identify different room requirements

The Mini Dollface Vanity measures 120cm wide × 50cm deep × 80cm high. Its listing describes a choice of glass or solid white top, built-in drawer dividers and crystal-style knobs. Mirror, chair and decorative accessories are sold separately unless the customer chooses a package.

Mini Dollface's A$600 listed table price, checked on 2 November 2026, is a reference for the standalone purchase rather than the cost of a complete dressing area. Buyers who already have a suitable mirror and seat can assess the table on its own. Buyers starting from scratch need to include those additional requirements in the gift budget.

Babyface measures 150cm wide × 50cm deep × 80cm high and has dual drawer towers and a centre drawer. The standalone table has a choice of glass or solid white top and was listed at A$650 on the same date. Like Mini Dollface, the standalone Babyface listing excludes the separate mirror, chair and accessories unless purchased as a package.

Dollface measures 150cm wide × 60cm deep × 80cm high and was listed at A$800 for the standalone table. Its product description identifies a flush-fitted glass top and internal dividers in the top drawers. Babyface and Dollface therefore share a width and height but not a depth: a room that accommodates one should not automatically be assumed to accommodate the other.

The table listings state that the furniture arrives flat packed and requires assembly. Gift-buyers need to account for the work between delivery and use rather than treating a table purchase as an already assembled bedroom installation. The supplied instructions govern assembly; no fixed completion time is stated here.

Named package components make the complete order clearer

The Babyface Makeup Vanity Set with Mirror & Ottoman combines the Babyface table, Luna Luxe Mirror and Marshmellow Ottoman in its standard configuration. The checked catalogue price for the standard configurations was A$1,170 on 2 November 2026. Customers should confirm the tabletop and seating selections in the order summary.

The package's Luna Luxe Mirror measures 110cm wide × 80cm high. Its listed features include 18 LED bulbs, dimmable brightness, warm, neutral and cool lighting settings, and USB and Type-C ports. The standard Marshmellow Ottoman is 48cm wide and 46cm high; its position and seated fit must be assessed alongside the table.

The Mini Dollface Makeup Vanity Set with Mirror & Ottoman combines the narrower table with the Seraphina Mirror and Marshmellow Ottoman. Its checked standard configurations had an A$1,020 catalogue price. Seraphina measures 80cm wide × 60cm high and lists 18 bulbs, adjustable brightness, three lighting settings and a USB port.

Mini Dollface has a specific seating limitation that remains relevant even when bought as a package. The table's chair opening is 37cm wide × 66cm high, while the Marshmellow Ottoman is 48cm wide. The ottoman does not tuck fully underneath, so the buyer needs to allow floor space in front of the vanity.

The Dollface Makeup Vanity Set with Mirror & Ottoman adds a Luna Luxe Mirror and Marshmellow Ottoman to the deeper Dollface table. Its checked standard configurations were listed at A$1,320. These package figures describe dated catalogue listings, not delivery-inclusive checkout quotes or a claim that every package costs less than the same pieces purchased separately.

Gift planning includes price, assembly and delivery checks

A complete gift budget depends on the selected configuration, destination and current checkout total. The catalogue prices in this release are Australian-dollar references checked on 2 November 2026, before delivery and any applicable offers. Prices, options and availability can change; a historic promotional amount should not be treated as a standing price.

Customers should compare identical components when assessing a package against separate purchases. General promotions do not establish that an offer applies to a particular package, and pictured accessories are not automatically included. The written order summary is the place to confirm the table, mirror and selected seating.

Mirror placement requires its own checks. Overall width and height do not establish the support, base or installation requirements for an existing desk or wall. USB charging features also should not be interpreted as confirmation of battery operation or the mirror's own power arrangement; buyers should follow the selected model's instructions.

Delivery timing must be checked for the actual products and destination. If an order includes a pre-order component, customers should confirm its effect on dispatch before setting a gift reveal date. No guaranteed Christmas arrival or universal delivery deadline is announced in this release.

About Vanity Vault

Vanity Vault sells makeup vanity tables, Hollywood mirrors and seating to Australian customers. The retailer offers standalone tables and coordinated packages, including Mini Dollface and Babyface configurations with named mirrors and seating. Product information identifies dimensions, selected inclusions and assembly requirements so buyers can assess a setup against their room and gift budget. Current options are available on the Vanity Vault website, com.