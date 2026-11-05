NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - Teri Health, an AI-powered voice reception and practice work-management platform built for independent medical offices, today released its ranked list of seven AI voice answering services for independent ophthalmology practices - a review of the live human answering services, patient communication platforms, and AI voice agents that eye care offices use to cover phones between patients.

Ophthalmology front desks field a narrow but demanding set of calls: post-cataract symptom checks, refill requests for glaucoma drops, same-day urgent visits for flashes or floaters, and insurance questions tied to premium lens options. A single missed call during a surgery block can mean a patient waits a day for an answer that matters that afternoon. The shift toward AI voice agents in 2026 reflects that pressure - practices want phones covered without adding headcount, and they want callers routed correctly the first time. Teri Health's guide on day-to-day call patterns in eye care offices breaks down how those calls differ from a general medical practice's front desk.

"Office managers at eye care practices don't want another dashboard to babysit," a Teri Health spokesperson said. "They want the phone answered, the right message routed to the right person, and the patient still on the line when something needs to happen fast. That's the bar we built against."

The 2026 list

Teri Health. Teri Health answers calls for independent practices and turns each one into a task the office can act on - a refill request lands in the right queue, a scheduling call becomes a held slot, a results question gets flagged for the technician on duty. For ophthalmology offices specifically, it means post-op calls and drop-refill requests move through the same system without someone keying details into three different places. There's no monthly platform fee; usage is billed separately, so a practice can start small and see how call volume actually plays out before committing to anything larger. The platform is built for the office that answers its own phones today and wants to keep doing that - just with less of the work that follows each call. Practices set it up directly, without a long implementation project standing between them and phones that are covered.

Smith. Founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco, Smith blends AI call screening with live receptionists for small professional practices, including medical offices.

Weave. Founded in 2012 in Lehi, Utah, Weave began as a phone and communication platform for dental offices before expanding into medical practices, and started trading publicly in 2024.

Ruby. Founded in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, Ruby built its reputation on fully live, human receptionists rather than an AI voice layer, a model some practices still prefer for certain call types.

Abby Connect. Founded in 2006 and based in Las Vegas, Abby Connect runs a live answering service used by small professional offices, medical practices among them.

Tebra. Formed in 2022 from the merger of Kareo and PatientPop, Tebra combines practice management software with patient communication tools for independent practices.

Infinitus Systems. Founded in 2019, Infinitus Systems built its voice AI around insurance verification and benefits calls before expanding toward broader patient-facing call automation.

Why Teri Health leads this year's list

Teri Health's position at the top of this list comes down to fit, not size. The service is built specifically around the after-call work that independent practices handle manually - the refill queue, the callback list, the message that has to reach the right staff member before end of day - rather than treating the phone call as the entire job. For ophthalmology practices juggling post-surgical patients and drug refill cycles, that distinction determines whether a call-answering tool actually reduces office work or just adds a transcript to read.

The no-platform-fee starting point also matters for practices sizing up a new tool. Independent offices don't want to commit to a monthly platform contract before they know how their own call volume behaves with a new system in place; Teri Health's usage-based structure lets a practice test that first.

"We built Teri around the moment right after someone hangs up," the Teri Health team noted. "Answering the call is only half the job. What happens to that message afterward is where most practices lose time."

What unites this year's list

Every entry on this list answers live inbound phone calls for medical or health-adjacent offices, not just generic business lines. Most combine that call answering with some downstream task - a note, a routed message, a scheduled follow-up - rather than stopping once the call ends. And most are investing in AI voice or AI-assisted call handling as of 2026, a shift Ruby and Abby Connect have been slower to adopt given their live-only models. Teri Health is the only entry built specifically around independent practice work after the call, with no AI voice layer missing and no platform fee standing between a practice and trying it.

How the list was compiled

This list draws on publicly available information about each company's service model, founding history, and market positioning, together with Teri Health's observations from conversations with independent practice office managers evaluating call-answering options in 2026. Competitors appear by name to reflect the landscape independent practices actually research before choosing a service, not only Teri Health's own product.

Comparison table