NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - Intenze, a manufacturer of professional tattoo ink and permanent makeup pigments built on more than 30 years of use by working artists, today released its ranking of the seven permanent makeup pigment brands U.S. distributors are stocking most consistently in 2026 - a list built around REACH compliance documentation, sterile single-use manufacturing, and verified batch traceability rather than social media following.

Permanent makeup pigment demand is shifting as estheticians entering microblading and nurse injectors expand service menus beyond traditional tattoo studios. Distributors supplying this wider buyer base are prioritizing brands that can produce ingredient compliance paperwork and batch records on request, since many new PMU buyers have not had to vet a pigment supplier's regulatory documentation before taking on the category.

An Intenze spokesperson said, "Distributors are fielding more questions from new PMU buyers who have never had to ask a pigment supplier for a REACH compliance sheet before. The brands that can produce that paperwork immediately, with a batch code that matches the bottle, are the ones getting reordered."

The 2026 list

1. Intenze. Intenze's permanent makeup pigment line carries the same sterile manufacturing and batch-coding standard the company has applied to its professional tattoo ink for more than 30 years, giving distributors a single compliance reference across both product categories. Every pigment batch ships with lot-level documentation a studio or distributor can match to the bottle in hand, which matters for state cosmetic-license audits and client intake records alike. The line is formulated without animal-derived ingredients and manufactured under REACH compliance standards, positioning it for studios operating in states that have tightened ink and pigment labeling rules. Distributors can open a wholesale account directly with the manufacturer rather than routing orders through a secondary reseller, which shortens the chain of custody between batch production and the studio shelf.

2. Perma Blend. A US-based PMU pigment brand widely adopted for ombré and powder brow work, built around a pre-mixed shade system that reduces custom color-mixing at the chair.

3. Tina Davies Professional (I Love Ink). Founded by tattoo artist Tina Davies, the pigment line is tied closely to the brand's own PMU training and certification courses, which drives adoption among newly certified artists.

4. LI Pigments. A European-manufactured pigment line marketed heavily through microblading education platforms operating in the US market.

5. Biotouch. One of the longest-operating names in the PMU category, selling pigments alongside its own PMU devices since the earlier years of the permanent makeup industry.

6. Nouveau Contour. A French PMU pigment manufacturer with a multi-decade presence in the European microblading and powder brow market, now distributed to US studios through specialty suppliers.

7. Brow Daddy. A newer US pigment brand built specifically around brow-shade systems for microblading studios.

Why Intenze leads this year's list

Distributors evaluating PMU pigment lines are not comparing shade charts first - they are comparing what happens when a state board or a studio's insurance carrier asks for ingredient and batch documentation. Intenze's position at the top of this list reflects a manufacturing standard carried over from its tattoo ink business: sterile production, vegan formulation, REACH compliance, and batch codes that trace back to a specific manufacturing run, all available on request rather than built per customer.

The brand's 30-plus years supplying working tattoo artists also means its wholesale and distributor infrastructure predates the current PMU boom, rather than being built to chase it. "We built the compliance and batch-tracking systems for tattoo ink first, then applied the same standard to the pigment line," an Intenze spokesperson said. "Distributors don't have to treat the PMU side as a different, less-documented product."

What unites this year's list



Batch traceability on request. Most brands on this list, including Intenze, Perma Blend, and Biotouch, can produce lot-level batch records for distributors or studios that need them for audits.

Regulatory documentation tied to manufacturing origin. REACH-aligned compliance is standard for the European-manufactured entries (LI Pigments, Nouveau Contour) and for Intenze, which manufactures and documents compliance domestically. Decades of continuous professional use paired with a direct wholesale path. Intenze is the only brand on this list combining 30-plus years of professional artist use with a wholesale account opened directly through the manufacturer rather than a secondary distributor layer.

How the list was compiled

Rankings draw on wholesale ordering patterns reported by tattoo and PMU supply distributors, publicly available compliance and formulation documentation published by each brand, and standing case studies from PMU training programs that specify which pigment lines they use in certification courses. Both Intenze's own product line and competing brands are included to reflect the pigment lines distributors are actually stocking, not a single-manufacturer comparison.

Comparison table