Massachusetts Family Brand Brightbuddyskills Trio Takes Its Life-Skills Characters Off The Screen And Into Holiday Gifts, Routine Charts And Coloring Books

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We want everyday moments, from getting ready to celebrating a little win, to become opportunities for families to connect,” said Daniel Oppong, owner of BrightBuddySkills Trio.“BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla bring a playful personality to our stories and products.”"Franklin, Massachusetts-based BrightBuddySkills Trio is bringing its original characters BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla from its life-skills videos into everyday family life this holiday season, with coloring books, routine charts,“I Did It” stickers, clothing and gifts built around celebrating little wins.

Franklin, Massachusetts - 5 November, 2026 - As families start their holiday shopping, many parents and grandparents are looking for gifts that do more than fill a stocking. BrightBuddySkills Trio, a family brand from Franklin, Massachusetts, is offering one answer: the characters from its own life-skills videos, now ready to join everyday family routines at home.

The brand is built around three original characters, BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla, who star in short life-skills stories on the BrightBuddySkills YouTube channel. Their adventures explore familiar moments such as getting ready for the day, taking on a small responsibility and celebrating an“I did it” moment, giving families something to watch, talk about and try together.

Now the Trio is stepping off the screen. The BrightBuddySkills Trio online store offers coloring books, daily routine chart posters,“I Did It” sticker sheets, character T-shirts and hoodies, water bottles, puzzles and journals, giving families new ways to bring the characters into daily life.

Each product connects back to the brand's core idea that everyday effort deserves encouragement. Routine charts help turn the morning rush into a series of small, visible steps. Sticker sheets give children a simple way to mark progress. Coloring books invite a break from the screen and a few quiet minutes of creating side by side.

“We want everyday moments, from getting ready to celebrating a little win, to become opportunities for families to connect,” said Daniel Oppong, owner of BrightBuddySkills Trio.“BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla bring a playful personality to our stories and products.”

Shared time sits at the heart of the brand. Every story and product carries its reminder to“Always Learn With A Grown Up Nearby,” keeping parents, caregivers and grandparents involved in the activities rather than leaving children to go it alone.

For gift-buyers, the range offers options at different levels, from a sticker sheet or coloring book for a stocking to clothing, puzzles and water bottles for birthdays, holidays and family occasions. Families who have not yet met the characters can start with the videos on YouTube before choosing a gift.

The brand's motto, Life Skills Made Fun, runs through every part of the collection, with themes of routines, responsibility, creativity and celebrating little wins.

The full collection is available at .

About Us

BrightBuddySkills Trio is a family-focused brand based in Franklin, Massachusetts, featuring original characters BrightBuddy, Trace and Ursla. Through life-skills videos and character-inspired coloring books, routine chart posters, stickers, clothing and gifts, the brand explores everyday routines, responsibility, creativity and little achievements under its motto, Life Skills Made Fun.