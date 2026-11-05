MENAFN - GetNews)"Installers apply paint protection film across the hood and front bumper of a BMW at Orlando Car Care in St. Cloud, Florida."The paint protection film, ceramic coating, window tinting and detail shop explains what each of its five film packages covers, from the front bumper to the full body.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - November 5, 2026 - Orlando Car Care, a paint protection film, ceramic coating, window tinting and detail shop serving Central Florida, has set out what each of its five paint protection film (PPF) packages covers and what each one costs, from the front bumper to the full body.

Orlando Car Care installs XPEL paint protection film, also called clear bra. Drivers can compare the packages on its page for XPEL paint protection film in Orlando. Every PPF package card lists self-healing technology, anti-contamination, a 10-year warranty and a one-day turnaround.

The front bumper package covers the full front bumper. The partial front package adds partial front fenders and a partial hood. The full front package covers the full bumper, hood, front fenders and mirror caps. The track pack adds rocker panels and front pillars. The full body package adds the doors, roof, trunk and rear bumper. The cost starts at $999 plus tax for the front bumper package and $6,500 plus tax for the full body package, as of November 2026. The shop also installs colored PPF.

Whichever package a driver picks, the page says the film shields paint from scratches and chips and protects it against rocks, salt, insects and other debris on the road. It adds that PPF also increases a vehicle's trade-in value. The shop says its PPF work fits a single car or truck or an entire fleet.

XPEL's own installer finder lists Orlando Car Care in St. Cloud for four products: XPEL paint protection film, Fusion Plus ceramic coating, Prime window tint and windshield protection film. The shop is at 1445 Hamlin Ave, Unit 106, in St. Cloud, Osceola County, and its PPF page is titled for Orlando, FL. Reviewers on Google give the shop a 5.0-star average across more than 300 reviews, and Orlando Car Care on Google Maps has the route to the shop. Area pages on the website cover Winter Park, Kissimmee, Lake Buena Vista, Lake Nona and Sanford.

About Orlando Car Care:

Orlando Car Care is a paint protection film shop at 1445 Hamlin Ave, Unit 106, in St. Cloud, Osceola County, Florida, serving drivers across the Orlando area. The shop installs XPEL paint protection film, XPEL Fusion Plus ceramic coating, XPEL Prime window tint and XPEL windshield protection film, along with colored paint protection film, marine protection film and detail services for cars, trucks and boats. Orlando Car Care LLC was registered with the State of Florida in 2024, and the shop says its team brings over 15 years of experience. Its focus is protecting the paint, glass and finish of vehicles for drivers in St. Cloud and across Osceola County. Phone: (321) 300-0017. Website: orlando-carcare.