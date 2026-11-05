Crown Prince Attends Tallinn Digital Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tallinn, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday attended the Tallinn Digital Summit 2026, at the invitation of Estonia Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Held over the course of two days, the summit explores ways to develop the use of artificial intelligence in the field of governance, and enhance digital competitiveness, cybersecurity, and innovation in the defence sector, as well as facilitate international partnerships.

At this year's summit, participating government officials and leaders of international technology organisations attend sessions centred around three interconnected challenges: new democratic formats and partnerships for the agentic era; defence and digital resilience amid geopolitical tensions; and AI and emerging technologies applied for governance and competitiveness.

The Crown Prince attended a presentation by the e-Estonia Briefing Centre, which highlighted the country's digital evolution, key challenges, and lessons learned. The presentation detailed the centre's key services and role in assisting governments' digitalisation initiatives, with a focus on secure data exchange, cybersecurity, smart mobility, and the digital business environment.

His Royal Highness discussed ways of leveraging e-Estonia Briefing Centre's expertise to support Jordan's National Council for Future Technology initiatives, such as the Sanad and Sanad for Business platforms the latter of which is due to be launched soon and the national data-collection initiative.

The Crown Prince toured an exhibition featuring technology consultancy companies, to explore cutting-edge AI services and their applications in vital sectors like education and healthcare, while reinforcing the development of local digital and technological capabilities.

On the sidelines of the summit, His Royal Highness met with Estonia Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta to discuss Estonia's digital government strategy and policies on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and government information systems.

The meeting also explored avenues for knowledge exchange and cooperation with Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in policy development and government services digitalisation.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

//Petra// MF