Crown Prince Meets With European Commissioner For Startups, Research And Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tallinn, Nov. 5(Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday met with the European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Tallinn Digital Summit 2026, explored ways to advance cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare, and emerging technologies, as well as ways of linking Jordanian start-ups to European innovation ecosystems.

The two sides also discussed potential cooperation on programmes aimed at transforming research and innovation into commercial ventures, as well as on building partnerships between universities and research institutions in Jordan and Europe.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// MF