Gold Market Heats Up With Fresh Price Surge

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have increased by Rs9,600 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold has reached Rs435,636 per tola following the increase.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also risen by Rs8,230 to Rs373,487.

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Meanwhile, gold prices have also increased in the international market, rising by $96 to reach $4,131 per ounce.