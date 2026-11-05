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Gold Market Heats Up With Fresh Price Surge

Gold Market Heats Up With Fresh Price Surge


Date: 2026-11-05 11:37:35

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have increased by Rs9,600 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold has reached Rs435,636 per tola following the increase.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also risen by Rs8,230 to Rs373,487.

Also Read: A career boost for 20,000 graduates as KP plans paid internship programme

Meanwhile, gold prices have also increased in the international market, rising by $96 to reach $4,131 per ounce.

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Tribal News Network

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