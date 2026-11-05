Landi Kotal Hosts First ADC Meeting To Shape Future Of 12 Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Area Development Council (ADC) held its first formal meeting at the Jirga Hall in Landi Kotal, outlining a strategy to promote sustainable development, improve public welfare and introduce administrative reforms in 12 designated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was chaired by ADC Chairman Shaukatullah Khan and attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shahid Ali, District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed, council members from Khyber, tribal elders, local leaders and senior civil and administrative officials.

Addressing the meeting, Shaukatullah Khan said the council, operating under the federal cabinet, aimed to bring all 12 designated districts into the national development mainstream.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had allocated Rs160 billion for the overall development of these districts, including infrastructure rehabilitation and public welfare initiatives.

The funds will be spent on education, healthcare, employment generation and communication infrastructure, with a focus on transparency, he added.

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The council also identified development priorities and decided to involve local elders, youth, traders and professionals in decision-making to ensure that regional needs are addressed through public consultation. Development projects will also be regularly monitored.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Khan Marjan and other tribal leaders stressed the importance of regional harmony, saying local disputes, land-related issues and longstanding rivalries should be resolved through traditional jirga mechanisms and constructive dialogue.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali and DPO Waqar Ahmed assured the council of full cooperation from the civil administration and police, saying steps would be taken to restore peace and ensure the timely completion of development projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to using all available resources through a coordinated strategy to promote lasting peace, economic stability and public prosperity in the 12 designated districts.