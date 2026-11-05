Zelensky On New EUR 4.36B EU Tranche: Funds Will Go Toward Energy, Air Defense, Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission, and EU Member States for today's EUR 4.36 billion disbursement to Ukraine: EUR 3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance and EUR 660 million in defense support under the Ukraine Support Loan," Zelensky said.

According to him, the money will go toward some of the most pressing areas at the moment, such as strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and procuring drones, electronic warfare, and air defense assets.

Ukraine, EU enlargement and energy to top agenda of Visegrad Four summit

"Supporting Ukraine now, ahead of the coming winter, means denying Russia any hope of plunging Ukraine into a blackout and destroying normal life. Thank you, Europe!" Zelensky said.

On November 5, the European Commission disbursed another EUR 4.36 billion tranche to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026-2027.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine