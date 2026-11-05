Zelensky On New EUR 4.36B EU Tranche: Funds Will Go Toward Energy, Air Defense, Drones
"I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission, and EU Member States for today's EUR 4.36 billion disbursement to Ukraine: EUR 3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance and EUR 660 million in defense support under the Ukraine Support Loan," Zelensky said.
According to him, the money will go toward some of the most pressing areas at the moment, such as strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and procuring drones, electronic warfare, and air defense assets.Read also: Ukraine, EU enlargement and energy to top agenda of Visegrad Four summit
"Supporting Ukraine now, ahead of the coming winter, means denying Russia any hope of plunging Ukraine into a blackout and destroying normal life. Thank you, Europe!" Zelensky said.
On November 5, the European Commission disbursed another EUR 4.36 billion tranche to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026-2027.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment