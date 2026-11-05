Zelensky, Costa Discuss Preparations For Abu Dhabi Meeting, Ukraine's EU Integration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was closely coordinating with the European Union on all key issues.

"We discussed Ukraine's European integration process in detail. We are working to close all negotiating clusters by the end of this year, and next year to move on to closing the negotiating chapters and continue moving swiftly toward our accession. We discussed our new ideas that could really accelerate the process," he said.

Both sides also agreed that Costa would discuss the details with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky and Costa also discussed preparations for a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi and Ukraine's priorities.

Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with Andorran PM

Zelensky briefed Costa on yesterday's conversation with the U.S. side.

"Ukraine has always advocated for Europe to be at the negotiating table. When it comes to security guarantees and Ukraine's economic recovery, these issues cannot be discussed without European representatives," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States would mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Retired Bundeswehr Major General Reinhard Wolski, head of the Berlin Security Conference, told Ukrinform that prospects for peace talks in Abu Dhabi were not particularly promising, as Russia was currently not interested in negotiations and wanted to continue offensive operations against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine