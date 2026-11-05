Associate Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Muhammad Umar Boodoo is an Associate Professor at Warwick Business School. His research examines how the values, ideologies, and decisions of corporate leaders shape organisational behaviour and its downstream consequences for workers, communities, and society.



An award-winning researcher from the University of Toronto and a former Fellow at the London School of Economics, his work has been recognised with Academy of Management Best Paper Awards and featured by Forbes, the BBC, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He welcomes enquiries regarding executive education and knowledge exchange with organisations.



2023–present Associate Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick

2017–2023 Assistant Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick 2015–2017 Fellow, Department of Management, London School of Economics and Political Science



2016 University of Toronto, PhD 2008 Glendon College, York University, BA (Hons.)



Academic MCIPD Senior Fellow, UK HEA

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships