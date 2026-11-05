Umar Boodoo
- Associate Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Dr Muhammad Umar Boodoo is an Associate Professor at Warwick Business School. His research examines how the values, ideologies, and decisions of corporate leaders shape organisational behaviour and its downstream consequences for workers, communities, and society.
An award-winning researcher from the University of Toronto and a former Fellow at the London School of Economics, his work has been recognised with Academy of Management Best Paper Awards and featured by Forbes, the BBC, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He welcomes enquiries regarding executive education and knowledge exchange with organisations.
- 2023–present Associate Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick 2017–2023 Assistant Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick 2015–2017 Fellow, Department of Management, London School of Economics and Political Science
- 2016 University of Toronto, PhD 2008 Glendon College, York University, BA (Hons.)
- Academic MCIPD Senior Fellow, UK HEA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment