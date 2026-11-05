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Headwater Exploration Inc.

Headwater Exploration Inc.


Date: 2026-11-05 11:34:02

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Headwater Exploration Inc.: And Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, has recommended that shareholders of Tamarack and shareholders of Headwater vote "FOR" the special resolutions approving the proposed arrangement involving Headwater, Tamarack, Tributary Exploration Inc., Headwater Shareholders and Tamarack Shareholders. Headwater Exploration Inc. shares T are trading down $0.17 at $11.63.

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