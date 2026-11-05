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Rua Gold Inc

Rua Gold Inc


Date: 2026-11-05 11:34:02

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces the submission of its Substantive Application under New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act for the Auld Creek gold-antimony project in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. Rua Gold Inc shares T are trading off $0.02 at $1.11.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN05112026000212011056ID1111921771


Baystreet.ca

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