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Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.


Date: 2026-11-05 11:34:02

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:13 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Has entered into a term sheet with Sama Resources Inc. regarding the proposed sale of its Azegour project in Morocco in exchange for common shares of Sama. Azegour is a brownfield, polymetallic copper-tungsten-molybdenum (Cu-W-Mo) project located in the Western High Atlas of Morocco, 80 kilometers south-southwest of Marrakech. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading down $1.99 at $33.82.

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