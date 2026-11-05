Sama Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Sama Resources Inc.: Has entered into a term sheet with Aya Gold & Silver regarding the proposed sale of its Azegour project in Morocco in exchange for common shares of Sama. Azegour is a brownfield, polymetallic copper-tungsten-molybdenum (Cu-W-Mo) project located in the Western High Atlas of Morocco, 80 kilometers south-southwest of Marrakech. Sama Resources Inc. shares V are trading up $0.25 at $0.18.
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