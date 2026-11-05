Weston, Scotiabank, Biorem At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> The Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $133.03. Scotiabank will announce its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, December 2.
Biorem Inc (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.30. BIOREM reported record Third-Quarter Earnings of $ 2.7 Million and $0.16 EPS. Revenue increased 48% over the same Period in Prior Year.
Cineplex (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.71. On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex Community Day returns to participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing Canadians together for free movies, gaming and food and beverage offers, all while giving back.
Cronos Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.31. Thursday, Cronos Group came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Dollarama Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $219.00. No news stories available today.
DAVIDs TEA Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.28. No news stories available today.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 67 cents. First Canadian Graphite has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a financing to raise $2,000,000 through the issuance of 3,448,276 flow-through common shares at $0.58. The Company will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to close.
Fortis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $86.13. Fortis just tied several major decisions together. Fresh third quarter earnings, a higher common dividend, and a record $32.2b regulated capital plan are now in front of investors.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $202.57. Kinaxis Reported Q3 2026 Financial Results. Profit of $20.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $42.0 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 26%, a 102-basis-point improvement year-over-year.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.25. Manulife reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026. Net income attributed to shareholders was $1.4 billion, down $0.4 billion from 3Q25
Quebecor Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $73.61. Quebecor says its Q3 net income totalled $302.6 million or $1.33 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result was up from a profit of $238.7 million or $1.03 per share a year earlier.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $176.37. Wednesday, an Ontario court has certified a class-action lawsuit against TD Bank and certain members of its senior leadership team including former CEO Bharat Masrani in relation to its anti-money laundering program. The lawsuit alleges that the lender misrepresented long-standing deficiencies in the program between 2021 and 2024 and prioritized profits over regulatory compliance.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $272.64. The Motley Fool reported that, as AI causes ripples and waves through the broad markets, some investors might be ready to seek shelter in a name like Waste Connections, a lowly correlated (0.48 beta), boring industrial firm that isn't exactly known for checking the box on the excitement factor.
George Weston Limited (T:WN) Hit a 52-Week High of $111.92. No news stories available today.
Biorem Inc (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.30. BIOREM reported record Third-Quarter Earnings of $ 2.7 Million and $0.16 EPS. Revenue increased 48% over the same Period in Prior Year.
Cineplex (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.71. On Saturday, November 14, Cineplex Community Day returns to participating Cineplex, The Rec Room and Playdium locations, bringing Canadians together for free movies, gaming and food and beverage offers, all while giving back.
Cronos Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.31. Thursday, Cronos Group came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Dollarama Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $219.00. No news stories available today.
DAVIDs TEA Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.28. No news stories available today.
First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 67 cents. First Canadian Graphite has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a financing to raise $2,000,000 through the issuance of 3,448,276 flow-through common shares at $0.58. The Company will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to close.
Fortis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $86.13. Fortis just tied several major decisions together. Fresh third quarter earnings, a higher common dividend, and a record $32.2b regulated capital plan are now in front of investors.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $202.57. Kinaxis Reported Q3 2026 Financial Results. Profit of $20.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $42.0 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 26%, a 102-basis-point improvement year-over-year.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.25. Manulife reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026. Net income attributed to shareholders was $1.4 billion, down $0.4 billion from 3Q25
Quebecor Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $73.61. Quebecor says its Q3 net income totalled $302.6 million or $1.33 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result was up from a profit of $238.7 million or $1.03 per share a year earlier.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $176.37. Wednesday, an Ontario court has certified a class-action lawsuit against TD Bank and certain members of its senior leadership team including former CEO Bharat Masrani in relation to its anti-money laundering program. The lawsuit alleges that the lender misrepresented long-standing deficiencies in the program between 2021 and 2024 and prioritized profits over regulatory compliance.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $272.64. The Motley Fool reported that, as AI causes ripples and waves through the broad markets, some investors might be ready to seek shelter in a name like Waste Connections, a lowly correlated (0.48 beta), boring industrial firm that isn't exactly known for checking the box on the excitement factor.
George Weston Limited (T:WN) Hit a 52-Week High of $111.92. No news stories available today.
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