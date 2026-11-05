AI Servers Market - Global Forecast And Competitive Analysis To 2036 USD 1.07 Trillion Opportunity Driven By Rack-Scale Systems, Liquid Cooling, Custom Silicon, And Sovereign AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost AI server ROI with custom accelerators, integrated liquid-cooled racks and cost-efficient inference while navigating power, supply and export constraints.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Servers Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI servers market was valued at USD 285.0 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 395.0 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2026-2036, reaching USD 1.07 trillion by 2036. Growth is being driven by record hyperscaler capital expenditure, sovereign AI programs, generative and agentic AI adoption, custom accelerator development, and rising demand for high-performance training and inference infrastructure.

The report assesses servers and integrated rack-scale systems designed to train and run AI models. Market coverage includes platforms using GPUs, custom ASICs, and other accelerators, alongside host CPUs, high-bandwidth memory, advanced interconnects, power delivery, and cooling. It examines NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 NVL72 racks, NVIDIA HGX-based servers, AMD Instinct and Intel Gaudi systems, hyperscaler platforms built around Google TPU and Amazon Trainium, and enterprise and edge inference servers. Market values are calculated at the system level and exclude separately sold networking and storage equipment, data center buildings, and cloud services.

AI Infrastructure Investment Accelerates

Spending on AI compute infrastructure has reached unprecedented levels. NVIDIA reported fiscal 2026 revenue of USD 215.9 billion, representing 65% growth, while analysts expected the five largest cloud and hyperscale companies to invest nearly USD 700 billion in capital projects during 2026. Dell Technologies recorded USD 64 billion in AI server orders for fiscal 2026 and closed the year with a USD 43 billion backlog.

Hyperscaler investment remains the largest demand catalyst. Meta plans capital spending of USD 125 billion to USD 145 billion in 2026, with a substantial share directed toward AI infrastructure. Demand is also expanding among neocloud providers, enterprises, research organizations, and governments. Major sovereign AI initiatives include the 1-gigawatt Stargate UAE cluster and Saudi Arabia's Humain agreement to purchase 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 chips.

Generative AI, reasoning models, and agentic AI are increasing computation requirements for both model training and inference. Google reported that its Gemini API processes more than 16 billion tokens per minute, demonstrating the growing scale of production AI workloads.

Power, Supply, and Regulatory Constraints

Power availability and grid capacity represent the most significant barriers to AI server deployment. The International Energy Agency estimated that data centers consumed approximately 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, with consumption projected to reach about 945 terawatt-hours by 2030. High-density rack-scale platforms require substantially more electricity and cooling than traditional servers, while many data center projects face multi-year waits for grid connections.

Advanced packaging and memory supply also remain constrained. TSMC doubled CoWoS packaging capacity in both 2024 and 2025, but demand continued to exceed available supply. Samsung raised prices for some memory chips by up to 60% in December 2025. Additional market challenges include U.S. export controls, tariffs, thin server manufacturing margins, annual accelerator platform transitions, liquid-cooled rack commissioning complexity, dependence on large customers, and the concentration of advanced packaging and assembly capacity in Taiwan.

High-Growth AI Server Opportunities

Liquid-cooled rack-scale systems offer a major opportunity as vendors seek to capture more value by delivering fully integrated, tested, and deployment-ready infrastructure. Supermicro reported design wins exceeding USD 12 billion requested for delivery in its second fiscal quarter of 2026. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling is becoming essential for platforms such as the GB200 and GB300 NVL72 as accelerator power requirements move beyond the practical limits of air cooling.

Custom accelerator servers are another important growth area. Amazon reported that its chip business, including Trainium, had reached a USD 20 billion annual run rate. Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are expanding proprietary silicon programs to reduce cost per workload, improve performance, and limit reliance on a single accelerator supplier.

Enterprise and edge inference will broaden the addressable market as organizations deploy AI models on private infrastructure to support security, data sovereignty, latency, and operating cost requirements. The rising volume of reasoning and agentic AI workloads is also expected to increase the share of inference spending throughout the forecast period.

Market Segment Outlook



Processor type: GPU-based servers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by NVIDIA's data center platforms, the CUDA software ecosystem, and broad availability through ODMs and OEMs. Custom ASIC-based servers are forecast to record the highest CAGR as hyperscalers scale TPU, Trainium, MTIA, and Maia platforms.

Form factor: Multi-accelerator servers are projected to lead in 2026 due to the established base of eight-GPU HGX-class systems. Rack-scale systems are expected to grow fastest as GB300 NVL72 and future platforms integrate more accelerators within a unified architecture.

Cooling technology: Air-cooled servers are expected to retain the larger share in 2026 because they remain compatible with existing data halls. Liquid-cooled servers are forecast to post the higher CAGR as power density increases.

Workload: Training is expected to represent the larger share in 2026, driven by frontier model development and large AI clusters. Inference is projected to grow faster as AI applications expand and computation per request increases.

End user: Hyperscalers are expected to remain the largest buyers. Sovereign and government customers are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as national AI capacity expands across the Gulf, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Vendor type: ODMs are expected to account for the larger share in 2026 because hyperscalers procure high-volume systems from Taiwan-based manufacturers. OEMs are projected to grow faster as enterprises, neoclouds, and governments prioritize validated platforms, support, services, and financing.

Regional AI Servers Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. The region hosts leading hyperscalers, AI model developers, accelerator companies, and server vendors. The Stargate project announced by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle plans investment of up to USD 500 billion, while NVIDIA is supporting domestic AI system production with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Fort Worth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Taiwan remains the center of global AI server manufacturing through Foxconn, Quanta, Wistron, Wiwynn, and Inventec, supported by TSMC's advanced packaging capabilities. Growth is also supported by Korean AI projects, Japanese supercomputer investment, India's IndiaAI Mission, and China's transition toward domestic accelerators such as Huawei Ascend.

Europe is advancing through the European Commission's InvestAI plan, which targets EUR 200 billion in AI investment, including EUR 20 billion for AI gigafactories. Gulf sovereign programs are driving expansion in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil, Chile, and Mexico lead Latin American demand. Mexico is also emerging as an AI server manufacturing location.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the AI servers market centers on accelerator availability, platform transition speed, rack-scale integration, liquid cooling capability, manufacturing capacity, geographic diversification, financing, services, and pricing. NVIDIA leads accelerator supply, with AMD, Intel, and hyperscaler custom silicon programs providing alternatives. Taiwanese ODMs dominate hyperscale manufacturing, while global OEMs serve enterprises, neoclouds, research institutions, and governments.

Companies assessed include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, Lenovo, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Foxconn, Quanta Computer, Wistron, Wiwynn, Inventec, GIGA-BYTE Technology, ASUSTeK Computer, Celestica, Inspur, and Huawei Technologies.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global AI servers market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates hyperscaler spending, sovereign AI investment, and enterprise inference demand.

Assesses power constraints, liquid cooling requirements, advanced packaging shortages, export controls, and tariffs.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by processor, form factor, cooling technology, workload, end user, vendor type, and region.

Benchmarks accelerator suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs by platform, manufacturing footprint, capabilities, and strategy. Supports product planning, sourcing, capacity investment, partnerships, market entry, and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Accelerator Shipments x System Value)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of Data Center Capital Expenditure)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Record Capital Expenditure by Hyperscale Cloud Providers

4.2.1.2. Surging Demand for Generative and Agentic AI

4.2.1.3. Expansion of AI Infrastructure by Neoclouds, Enterprises, and Governments

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Power and Grid Constraints

4.2.2.2. Shortages and Rising Costs of Memory and Advanced Packaging

4.2.2.3. Export Controls on AI Accelerators

4.2.2.4. Margin Pressure on Server Manufacturers

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Liquid-Cooled Rack-Scale Systems

4.2.3.2. Custom Accelerator-Based Servers

4.2.3.3. Enterprise and Edge Inference Infrastructure

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Complexity of Rack-Scale Integration and Liquid Cooling

4.2.4.2. Customer Concentration and Uncertain Returns on AI Investment

4.2.4.3. Rapid Product Cycles and Obsolescence

4.2.4.4. Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risks

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Shift to Rack-Scale Architectures

4.3.2. Diversification into Custom Silicon

4.3.3. Adoption of Liquid Cooling as Standard

4.3.4. Growing Share of Inference Workloads

4.4. AI Infrastructure Investment Analysis

4.4.1. Hyperscaler Capital Expenditure Trends

4.4.2. Neocloud and Sovereign AI Investment

4.4.3. AI Infrastructure Financing Models

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. GPU Platforms (Hopper, Blackwell, Rubin, AMD Instinct)

4.5.2. Custom AI Accelerators (TPU, Trainium, MTIA, Maia)

4.5.3. High-Bandwidth Memory and Advanced Packaging

4.5.4. Scale-Up and Scale-Out Interconnects

4.5.5. Liquid Cooling and Power Delivery

4.6. Supply Chain Analysis

4.6.1. Accelerator and Memory Supply

4.6.2. ODM and OEM Manufacturing Footprint

4.6.3. Component Bottlenecks and Lead Times

4.7. Power and Energy Analysis

4.8. Regulatory and Trade Landscape

4.8.1. Export Controls on AI Chips and Systems

4.8.2. Tariffs and Reshoring Policies

4.8.3. Data Center Energy Efficiency Regulations

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.10. Value Chain Analysis

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. AI Servers Market, by Processor Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. GPU-Based Servers

5.3. Custom ASIC-Based Servers

5.4. FPGA & Other Accelerator-Based Servers

6. AI Servers Market, by Form Factor

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rack-Scale Systems

6.3. Multi-Accelerator Servers

6.4. Edge & Inference Servers

7. AI Servers Market, by Cooling Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air-Cooled

7.3. Liquid-Cooled

7.3.1. Direct-to-Chip

7.3.2. Immersion

8. AI Servers Market, by Workload

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Training

8.3. Inference

9. AI Servers Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hyperscalers

9.3. Neoclouds & Tier-2 Cloud Providers

9.4. Enterprises

9.4.1. BFSI

9.4.2. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.4.3. Manufacturing & Automotive

9.4.4. Telecommunications

9.4.5. Other Enterprises

9.5. Sovereign & Government

9.6. Research & Education

10. AI Servers Market, by Vendor Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs)

10.3. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

11. AI Servers Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Netherlands

11.3.5. Nordic Countries

11.3.6. Italy

11.3.7. Spain

11.3.8. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Taiwan

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. India

11.4.6. Australia

11.4.7. Singapore & Southeast Asia

11.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Chile

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Accelerator and Silicon Suppliers

13.1. NVIDIA Corporation

13.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

13.3. Intel Corporation

13.4. Broadcom Inc.

Server OEMs

13.5. Dell Technologies Inc.

13.6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.7. Super Micro Computer, Inc.

13.8. Lenovo Group Limited

13.9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.10. Fujitsu Limited

ODMs and Manufacturing Partners

13.11. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

13.12. Quanta Computer Inc.

13.13. Wistron Corporation

13.14. Wiwynn Corporation

13.15. Inventec Corporation

13.16. GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

13.17. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

13.18. Celestica Inc.

China-Focused Vendors

13.19. Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd.

13.20. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [353]



List of Figures [55]

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