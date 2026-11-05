Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 Market Set To Reach $74.15 Billion At 13.5% CAGR As Next-Generation Adcs And Asia-Pacific Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) market was valued at USD 17.60 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 20.90 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 74.15 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report assesses approved products and sales performance, the clinical pipeline by development phase and target, bispecific and dual-payload ADCs, novel payloads, antibody and linker technologies, conjugation platforms, M&A and licensing activity, regulation, reimbursement, manufacturing, supply, pricing, and competition. Market values reflect manufacturers' sales of approved medicines.

Oncology demand and label expansion support market growth

ADCs have become a major growth engine in oncology. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca reported combined Enhertu sales of USD 4.98 billion in 2025, compared with USD 3.75 billion in 2024. Growth followed broader use in metastatic HER2-positive, HER2-low, and HER2-ultralow breast cancer. Pfizer reported Padcev revenue of USD 1.94 billion in 2025, up 22%, supported by first-line use with pembrolizumab in advanced urothelial cancer.

Strong clinical trial results and rapid label expansion remain central market drivers. DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, and DESTINY-Breast06 expanded Enhertu's role across breast cancer subtypes, while EV-302 established Padcev plus pembrolizumab as a first-line standard in urothelial cancer. Longer treatment duration, earlier-line use, and combinations with immunotherapy are increasing the eligible patient population.

Long-term demand is also supported by rising cancer incidence. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated approximately 20 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2022 and projects the total to exceed 35 million by 2050.

Investment, acquisitions, and licensing reshape competition

Large pharmaceutical companies continue to prioritize ADC platforms through acquisitions and partnerships. Major transactions include Pfizer's 2023 purchase of Seagen, AbbVie's acquisition of ImmunoGen in 2024, Merck & Co.'s co-development agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for three DXd ADCs, and the 2024 acquisitions of Ambrx by Johnson & Johnson and ProfoundBio by Genmab.

Competitive strategies increasingly focus on acquiring differentiated targets, securing next-generation linker-payload technologies, expanding labels, and increasing commercial-scale conjugation capacity. Chinese developers have also become important sources of licensed ADC assets for multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Safety, manufacturing, and reimbursement remain key restraints

Toxicity is a significant clinical constraint. Enhertu carries a boxed warning for interstitial lung disease, while ocular adverse events contributed to the U.S. withdrawal of GSK's Blenrep in 2022 before its later return. Clinical setbacks, including the TROPION-Lung01 overall survival result for datopotamab deruxtecan, demonstrate the development risk associated with late-stage ADC programs.

Manufacturing requires specialized containment, precise control of the drug-to-antibody ratio, and advanced bioconjugation capabilities. Limited commercial-scale capacity can increase costs and create supply constraints. Pricing and reimbursement also affect access, as illustrated by NICE's 2024 decision not to recommend Enhertu for HER2-low metastatic breast cancer in England.

Additional challenges include competition around HER2 and TROP2, potential cross-resistance among ADCs using similar payloads, reliance on contract manufacturers and Chinese partners amid BIOSECURE Act scrutiny, and biosimilar competition as patents on Kadcyla and Adcetris expire.

Next-generation ADC technologies create new opportunities

Bispecific and dual-payload ADCs represent important growth opportunities because they may improve tumor selectivity, internalization, and resistance management. Bristol Myers Squibb's license of SystImmune's EGFR-HER3 bispecific izalontamab brengitecan reflects increasing interest in multi-target formats.

Development is also expanding into immune-stimulating, degrader, radiolabeled, and other novel payload classes. Additional opportunities are emerging in autoimmune and other non-cancer diseases. Across oncology, the pipeline is shifting from microtubule inhibitors toward topoisomerase I payloads, while trials continue to evaluate ADCs in first-line metastatic disease and early-stage treatment.

Segment outlook



Target: HER2 is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by Enhertu and Kadcyla. TROP2 is projected to record the highest CAGR as Datroway, Trodelvy, and sacituzumab tirumotecan expand across breast and lung cancers. Nectin-4 remains commercially important through Padcev.

Payload: Microtubule inhibitors are expected to lead in 2026 because they are used in established products such as Padcev, Adcetris, Polivy, and Kadcyla. Topoisomerase I inhibitors are forecast to grow fastest, driven by Enhertu, Datroway, Trodelvy, and a substantial late-stage pipeline.

Linker: Cleavable linkers are used in many recently approved ADCs, including deruxtecan-based products. Non-cleavable linkers remain relevant for established medicines such as Kadcyla.

Format: Monospecific ADCs are expected to retain the largest share in 2026. Bispecific ADCs are projected to achieve the highest CAGR as programs targeting combinations such as EGFR and HER3 advance.

Indication: Breast cancer is expected to lead the market in 2026, with ADCs used across HER2-positive, HER2-low & HER2-ultralow, triple-negative & HR+/HER2- disease. Lung cancer is projected to grow fastest as HER2, TROP2, HER3, and c-Met programs advance in non-small cell lung cancer. End user: Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share because ADC administration and toxicity monitoring require specialized infrastructure. Specialty cancer centers are forecast to grow fastest as complex treatment sequencing and clinical trials become more concentrated in dedicated oncology facilities.

Regional market outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional antibody-drug conjugates market in 2026 due to early U.S. product launches, high oncology spending, and strong portfolios held by Pfizer, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson. Enhertu's U.S. in-market sales increased from USD 1.86 billion in 2024 to USD 2.45 billion in 2025.

Europe holds a significant share, led by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The region benefits from the presence of AstraZeneca, Roche, Genmab, BioNTech, and Lonza, although cost-effectiveness assessments can delay uptake.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by China's expanding ADC discovery ecosystem, Enhertu's addition to China's National Reimbursement Drug List in late 2024, and Japan's leadership through Daiichi Sankyo. Kelun-Biotech, RemeGen, Hengrui, SystImmune, and Duality Biologics are developing domestic products and licensing assets internationally. South Korea is investing in ADC manufacturing and technology, while India has introduced biosimilar trastuzumab emtansine.

Competitive landscape and strategic value

The report benchmarks marketed ADC leaders, pipeline and partnering specialists, Chinese developers, and contract manufacturers. Companies profiled include AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Roche, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, GSK, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genmab, BioNTech, Kelun-Biotech, Hengrui, RemeGen, Lonza, and WuXi XDC.

The analysis supports portfolio planning, licensing, business development, manufacturing investment, and market access decisions. It identifies high-growth opportunities by target, payload, linker, format, indication, end user, and geography while examining how clinical performance, safety, pricing, reimbursement, capacity investment, and strategic transactions will shape the global antibody-drug conjugates market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Product-Level Sales Aggregation from Company Disclosures)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Treated Patients x Duration x Price, by Indication)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology (Pipeline Probability-Weighted Launches)

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Strong Clinical Results and Rapid Label Expansion

4.2.1.2. Large-Scale Pharmaceutical Investment

4.2.1.3. Rising Global Cancer Burden

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Dose-Limiting Toxicities

4.2.2.2. Manufacturing Complexity and Cost

4.2.2.3. High Prices and Reimbursement Barriers

4.2.2.4. Late-Stage Clinical Setbacks

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Bispecific and Dual-Payload ADCs

4.2.3.2. Novel Payload Classes

4.2.3.3. Earlier Lines of Therapy and Immunotherapy Combinations

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Crowding Around Validated Targets

4.2.4.2. Resistance and Treatment Sequencing

4.2.4.3. Geopolitically Exposed Supply Chains and Partners

4.2.4.4. Emerging Biosimilar Competition

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Shift toward Topoisomerase I Inhibitor Payloads

4.3.2. Rise of China as an ADC Innovation Hub

4.3.3. Consolidation through Large Acquisitions

4.3.4. Expansion of Specialized ADC Manufacturing Capacity

4.4. Approved ADC Landscape

4.4.1. Approved Products by Target, Payload, and Indication

4.4.2. Sales Performance of Leading ADCs (2021-2025)

4.5. Pipeline Analysis

4.5.1. Pipeline by Phase and Target

4.5.2. Bispecific and Dual-Payload ADCs

4.5.3. Novel Payloads (Immune-Stimulating, Degrader, Radioconjugates)

4.5.4. Non-Oncology ADCs

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Antibody Engineering

4.6.2. Linker Technologies

4.6.3. Payload Classes

4.6.4. Site-Specific Conjugation

4.7. Deal and Investment Landscape

4.7.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.7.2. Licensing Deals (Including China Out-Licensing)

4.8. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

4.9. Manufacturing and Supply Chain Analysis

4.10. Pricing Analysis

4.11. Value Chain Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Target

5.1. Introduction

5.2. HER2

5.3. TROP2

5.4. Nectin-4

5.5. Hematologic Targets

5.5.1. CD30

5.5.2. CD79b

5.5.3. CD22 & CD33

5.5.4. BCMA

5.6. FR?

5.7. Emerging Targets (B7-H3, HER3, c-Met, Others)

6. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Payload

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Microtubule Inhibitors

6.2.1. Auristatins (MMAE, MMAF)

6.2.2. Maytansinoids (DM1, DM4)

6.3. Topoisomerase I Inhibitors

6.3.1. Deruxtecan (DXd)

6.3.2. SN-38 and Other Camptothecins

6.4. DNA-Damaging Agents (Calicheamicin, PBD)

6.5. Novel Payloads

7. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Linker

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cleavable Linkers

7.3. Non-Cleavable Linkers

8. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Format

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Monospecific ADCs

8.3. Bispecific ADCs

8.4. Dual-Payload ADCs

9. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Indication

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Breast Cancer

9.2.1. HER2-Positive

9.2.2. HER2-Low & HER2-Ultralow

9.2.3. Triple-Negative & HR+/HER2-

9.3. Urothelial Cancer

9.4. Lung Cancer

9.5. Lymphoma

9.6. Leukemia & Multiple Myeloma

9.7. Gastric Cancer

9.8. Gynecologic Cancers (Ovarian, Cervical, Endometrial)

9.9. Others

10. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Specialty Cancer Centers

10.4. Others

11. Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. U.K.

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Switzerland

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Marketed ADC Leaders

13.1. AstraZeneca PLC

13.2. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

13.3. Pfizer Inc.

13.4. Astellas Pharma Inc.

13.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.6. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

13.7. AbbVie Inc.

13.8. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

13.9. GSK plc

Pipeline and Partnering Leaders

13.10. Merck & Co., Inc.

13.11. Johnson & Johnson

13.12. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

13.13. Genmab A/S

13.14. BioNTech SE

Chinese ADC Developers

13.15. Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

13.16. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

13.17. RemeGen Co., Ltd.

ADC Manufacturing

13.18. Lonza Group AG

13.19. WuXi XDC Cayman Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [400]



List of Figures [55]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900