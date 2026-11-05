Brain Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast To 2036 AI, Wearables, And Remote Neurology Drive 7.6% CAGR Toward $20.4 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brain Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global brain monitoring devices market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2026 to USD 20.4 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising cases of traumatic brain injury and stroke, expanding neurocritical-care capabilities, and greater adoption of AI-based neurodiagnostics.

The report examines brain monitoring technologies used across hospitals, neurology clinics, intensive care units, diagnostic centers, research institutions, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare settings. Covered products include electroencephalography systems, intracranial pressure monitors, cerebral oximeters, transcranial Doppler systems, electrocorticography systems, bispectral index monitors, wearable devices, consumables, accessories, software, and data-management platforms.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Demand for brain monitoring devices continues to increase as healthcare providers prioritize earlier diagnosis, continuous neurological assessment, and treatment-response monitoring. Epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, brain tumors, and sleep disorders are contributing to the need for accurate neurological data and advanced clinical decision support.

The rising incidence of traumatic brain injury and stroke is strengthening demand in emergency departments, neurosurgical units, intensive care units, and rehabilitation centers. Real-time monitoring of cerebral function, intracranial pressure, oxygenation, and blood flow supports timely intervention following trauma, vascular events, surgery, and critical illness.

Continuous EEG and multimodal brain monitoring are gaining importance in seizure detection, encephalopathy assessment, anesthesia, stroke management, and neurocritical care. By integrating electrical activity, cerebral oxygenation, intracranial pressure, blood flow, and other physiological parameters, multimodal systems provide a more comprehensive view of patient status.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also reshaping the competitive landscape. AI-powered platforms can support EEG signal analysis, seizure detection, abnormal-pattern identification, stroke assessment, and clinical workflow management. Cloud-connected systems and remote interpretation capabilities are expanding access to specialist expertise, particularly in areas with limited neurophysiology resources.

Wearable, wireless, and portable brain monitoring technologies represent a significant growth opportunity. Ambulatory EEG systems, portable headsets, wireless sensors, and remote patient monitoring platforms support epilepsy management, sleep assessment, rehabilitation, cognitive research, tele-neurology, and home-based care. Brain-computer interface research is creating further opportunities in assistive communication, rehabilitation, and device-control applications.

Market expansion may be constrained by high equipment and maintenance costs, shortages of skilled professionals, complex signal interpretation, interoperability limitations, regulatory requirements, and the need for specialized training. Smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities in emerging markets may face additional infrastructure and procurement barriers.

Segment Highlights



Product: Devices account for the largest revenue share due to widespread use of EEG systems, intracranial pressure monitors, cerebral oximeters, and transcranial Doppler systems. Software is expected to record the fastest growth as AI-based analysis, cloud-based data management, and clinical decision-support adoption increase.

Monitoring modality: Electrical brain activity monitoring leads the market because of its role in epilepsy, seizure, and encephalopathy assessment. Multimodal brain monitoring is projected to expand rapidly as providers integrate multiple neurological parameters.

Portability: Fixed systems hold the largest share due to their established use in hospitals, operating rooms, and intensive care units. Wearable devices are expected to achieve the fastest growth, supported by ambulatory testing, remote monitoring, and home healthcare.

Application: Epilepsy diagnosis and monitoring represent the leading application. Brain-computer interface research is anticipated to grow strongly amid investment in neurotechnology, rehabilitation, assistive communication, and AI-enabled signal processing. End user: Hospitals remain the largest end-user segment because of high neurological diagnosis volumes, emergency care, neurosurgery, anesthesia, and critical-care monitoring. Home healthcare is expected to expand rapidly through wearable devices and tele-neurology services.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global brain monitoring devices market. Its position is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of neurological disorders, established neurodiagnostic networks, neuroscience research funding, trained specialists, and strong adoption of continuous EEG and AI-enabled technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, increasing stroke and neurological disease incidence, and investment in digital healthcare are creating opportunities across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Portable and wearable monitoring solutions are expected to gain traction as access to neurological services improves.

Europe is forecast to maintain steady growth through established healthcare systems, neuroscience research, stroke care programs, neurocritical-care capabilities, and digital-health investment. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer emerging opportunities as diagnostic capacity, hospital infrastructure, critical-care services, remote interpretation, and tele-neurology expand.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on signal accuracy, AI-enabled analysis, portability, wireless connectivity, multimodal capabilities, software integration, interoperability, regulatory approvals, and clinical support. Companies are investing in wearable monitoring, cloud-based platforms, remote neurological assessment, continuous EEG, and brain-computer interfaces to strengthen their market positions.

Companies profiled include Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Masimo Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Neurosoft, Cadwell Industries, Inc., BrainScope Company, Inc., Ceribell, Inc., and Neuroelectrics S.L.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, competitive benchmarking, and technology assessments for healthcare providers, medical device companies, neurotechnology developers, investors, distributors, and research organizations. Its findings support product development, procurement, clinical planning, partnership evaluation, market entry, investment decisions, and long-term growth strategies across the brain monitoring devices industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.1.2. Increasing Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries and Stroke

4.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Continuous Brain Monitoring in ICUs

4.2.1.4. Increasing Number of Neurosurgical Procedures

4.2.1.5. Advancements in AI-Based Neurodiagnostics

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Monitoring Systems

4.2.2.2. Shortage of Skilled Neurophysiology Professionals

4.2.2.3. Reimbursement Challenges in Emerging Markets

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Wearable Brain Monitoring Devices

4.2.3.2. Home-Based Neurological Monitoring

4.2.3.3. Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Integration

4.2.3.4. AI-Assisted Neurological Analysis

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Complex Interpretation of Neurological Signals

4.2.4.2. Data Integration Across Multiple Monitoring Modalities

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Electroencephalography (EEG)

4.3.2. Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring

4.3.3. Cerebral Oximetry (Near-Infrared Spectroscopy)

4.3.4. Transcranial Doppler (TCD)

4.3.5. Electrocorticography (ECoG)

4.3.6. Bispectral Index (BIS) Monitoring

4.3.7. AI-Based Brain Signal Analytics

4.3.8. Wireless & Wearable Brain Monitoring

4.4. Brain Monitoring Ecosystem

4.4.1. Sensor & Electrode Manufacturers

4.4.2. Brain Monitoring Device Manufacturers

4.4.3. Software & AI Providers

4.4.4. Hospitals & Neuroscience Centers

4.4.5. Academic & Research Institutes

4.4.6. Rehabilitation Centers

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.5.2. Component Manufacturers

4.5.3. Device Manufacturers

4.5.4. Distributors

4.5.5. Healthcare Providers

4.5.6. End Users

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. FDA Regulations

4.6.2. European MDR

4.6.3. IEC Medical Device Standards

4.6.4. Clinical Practice Guidelines

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1. Neurotechnology Investments

4.8.2. AI in Neurology

4.8.3. Wearable Healthcare Technologies

4.8.4. Digital Neurology Platforms

5. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Devices

5.2.1. Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems

5.2.2. Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

5.2.3. Cerebral Oximeters

5.2.4. Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Systems

5.2.5. Electrocorticography (ECoG) Systems

5.2.6. Bispectral Index (BIS) Monitors

5.2.7. Brain Function Monitoring Systems

5.2.8. Wearable Brain Monitoring Devices

5.3. Consumables & Accessories

5.3.1. Electrodes

5.3.2. Sensors

5.3.3. Disposable Kits

5.3.4. Cables & Connectors

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Brain Signal Analysis Software

5.4.2. AI-Based Diagnostic Software

5.4.3. Data Management Platforms

6. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY MONITORING MODALITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Electrical Brain Activity Monitoring

6.2.1. Routine EEG

6.2.2. Continuous EEG (cEEG)

6.2.3. Ambulatory EEG

6.3. Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring

6.4. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

6.5. Cerebral Blood Flow Monitoring

6.6. Brain Function Monitoring During Anesthesia

6.7. Multimodal Brain Monitoring

7. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fixed Systems

7.3. Portable Systems

7.4. Wearable Devices

8. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Epilepsy Diagnosis & Monitoring

8.3. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Monitoring

8.4. Stroke Management

8.5. Neurosurgery

8.6. Intensive Care Monitoring

8.7. Anesthesia Monitoring

8.8. Sleep Disorder Diagnosis

8.9. Brain-Computer Interface Research

8.10. Cognitive & Mental Health Research

9. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Neurology Clinics

9.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5. Diagnostic Centers

9.6. Academic & Research Institutes

9.7. Rehabilitation Centers

9.8. Home Healthcare Settings

10. BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Netherlands

10.3.7. Switzerland

10.3.8. Sweden

10.3.9. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Singapore

10.4.7. Thailand

10.4.8. Malaysia

10.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.4. Chile

10.5.5. Colombia

10.5.6. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Israel

10.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Market Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Players

11.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. COMPANY PROFILES

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1. Medtronic plc

12.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3. Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.4. Natus Medical Incorporated

12.5. Compumedics Limited

12.6. Masimo Corporation

12.7. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

12.8. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.9. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

12.10. Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

12.11. Neurosoft

12.12. Cadwell Industries, Inc.

12.13. BrainScope Company, Inc.

12.14. Ceribell, Inc.

12.15. Neuroelectrics S.L.

13. APPENDIX

13.1. List of Abbreviations

13.2. Discussion Guide

13.3. Related Reports

13.4. Customization Options

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