BROADWAY COMES TO UTAH VALLEY
Orem, Utah, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
November 5, 2026
BROADWAY COMES TO UTAH VALLEY
Tony Award-Winning Matt Doyle & Arielle Jacobs in“HUMBUG! The Musical”
for Premiere Workshop Production at Utah Valley University
OREM, Utah - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU welcomes Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle (“Company,”“The Book of Mormon”), Broadway veteran Arielle Jacobs (“High School Musical,”“Aladdin”), and regional performer and UVU student Jordan Briggs as they join the cast of“HUMBUG! The Musical,” taking the lead roles in the Premiere Workshop Production of a brand-new Christmas show produced by the UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, by arrangement with FanX Studios.
“Bringing Matt and Arielle to the Noorda for HUMBUG! is a moment of real significance for UVU and for the Utah Valley community,” says Katherine Henry Jordan, Executive Director of the UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts.“With the combined talents of these incredible performers, our creative and production teams, and a dedicated supporting cast, we're looking forward to a musical that will etch itself into the halls of holiday traditions. For our students, sharing the stage with Broadway-caliber performers isn't just inspiring; it's the kind of real-world, professional experience that defines what a UVU education can be.”
The musical is born from the creative minds of theatre veterans: Christopher Curtis, composer & lyricist for“Chaplin: The Musical” and songwriter for Netflix's animated film“Over the Moon”; Drama Desk Award-winning director Michael Wilson; and New York Casting by Benton Whitley, CSA & Peter Dunn of Whitley Theatrical. Book writers Curtis and Wilson, along with Jim Lyke, are bringing the true meaning of Christmas into the hearts of all who come to watch.
Matt Doyle and Arielle Jacobs will play Jacob Marley and Belle in this brand-new musical prequel to Charles Dickens' beloved“A Christmas Carol,” two characters instrumental in the untold story of Ebenezer's youth before he became the infamous Scrooge. Jordan Briggs, UVU Department of Theatre student, will play Ebenezer Scrooge, acting alongside the Broadway powerhouses through December.
Audiences will witness the struggle in Ebenezers' heart and his descent into the Christmas miser we all know, as his loved ones fight against the growing influence of the money-obsessed Marley in Ebenezer's life. Journey with Belle, alongside the kind-hearted Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, who will be played by Michael Winthers and Erin Wilson, respectively, as they strive to help Ebenezer remember the values of love, loyalty, and faith.
The production team is composed of prominent industry leaders and seasoned UVU faculty and staff:
Choreographer – Karen Azenberg
Music Director – Amanda Crabb
Associate Music Director / Conductor – Mark Johnson
Orchestrator – Larry Hochman
Scenic Designer – Richard Lorig
Costume Designer – David C. Woolard
Lighting Designer – James Padilla
Sound Designer – Andrew Domyan
Hair & Makeup Designer – Shannon Hutchins
Dialect Coach – Steven Rimke
Intimacy Coordinator – Elizabeth Golden
Illustrator – Nate Sweitzer
Assistant Scenic Designer – Cosette Philbrick
Assistant Costume Designer – Dvorah Governale
Assistant Lighting Designer – Caleb Wallengren
The production of this new musical aligns with UVU's mission of providing professional and practical learning experiences to its student body and the surrounding community. Casting the lead role of Ebenezer, along with the supporting and ensemble roles, with UVU students and community members provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students and theatre lovers to work alongside seasoned professionals and Broadway stars.
“We're extremely excited to have the UVU Noorda Center present HUMBUG! as a developmental workshop production for a public audience,” said Brent Baum, CEO of FanX Studios.“This is going to enhance the program FanX has been building at UVU, extending into the School of the Arts.”
The show will run from December 3 through December 22 at the UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now, both online at uvu.edu/thenoorda/signature-series/humbug or by calling the Blair Family Box Office at 801-863-7529.
Contact
Tyler Anderson
Director of Marketing
UVU School of the Arts
...
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