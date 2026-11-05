Smart Diagnostics And Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth - Global Forecast To 2036 AI, Remote Patient Monitoring, And 5G Drive 12.3% CAGR Toward $54.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global market for smart diagnostics and monitoring devices was valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to USD 17.2 billion in 2026. Revenue is forecast to reach USD 54.6 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 12.3% during 2026-2036.

The report evaluates market trends across connected medical devices, remote patient monitoring, digital health, chronic disease management, wearable technologies, and AI-enabled diagnostics. It also provides forecasts and segment-level insights covering hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory care, diagnostic centers, direct-to-consumer channels, and retail healthcare.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, respiratory disorders, and neurological conditions are increasing demand for continuous and periodic health monitoring. Connected glucose sensors, cardiac and ECG monitors, blood pressure devices, pulse oximeters, respiratory systems, and multi-parameter patient monitors support earlier detection, treatment adjustment, and long-term chronic disease management.

Remote patient monitoring reimbursement through Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers is strengthening adoption, particularly in the United States. Coverage for connected devices and remote physiologic monitoring services is encouraging healthcare providers to integrate transmitted patient data into established clinical workflows.

Home-based healthcare, telehealth, and hospital-at-home programs are also creating significant opportunities. These care models can reduce avoidable hospital visits while improving access for patients affected by transportation, mobility, or geographic barriers. Continued investment in digital health platforms and electronic health record integration is expected to accelerate deployment across homecare and ambulatory settings.

Advances in biosensors, miniaturized electronics, cloud computing, battery performance, wireless communication, and artificial intelligence are improving diagnostic accuracy and monitoring continuity. AI-enabled platforms can identify abnormalities, generate predictive insights, and support clinical decision-making. At the same time, evolving requirements for software as a medical device, cybersecurity, interoperability, clinical evidence, and patient safety are influencing product development strategies.

Market expansion may be affected by data privacy concerns, affordability, patient adherence, connectivity limitations, regulatory complexity, inconsistent reimbursement, and integration challenges. Differences among communication protocols, software platforms, data formats, and healthcare information systems remain important considerations for providers and manufacturers.

Product and Connectivity Trends

Blood glucose monitoring devices currently generate the largest share of market revenue. Growth is supported by the expanding diabetic and prediabetic population and the transition from routine fingerstick testing to continuous and flash glucose monitoring. Smartphone-linked platforms that share information with patients, caregivers, and clinicians are extending these technologies into metabolic health, screening, and wellness applications.

Cardiac and ECG monitoring devices are projected to record the fastest product growth through 2036. Ambulatory ECG patches, implantable loop recorders, wearable sensors, and smartwatch-integrated rhythm detection are gaining adoption for arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation screening. Longer-wear monitoring platforms provide extended rhythm data and can reduce dependence on conventional Holter monitor workflows.

Bluetooth remains the leading connectivity category because of its low-power performance, broad compatibility, and established role in pairing monitoring devices with smartphone applications. Cellular and 5G connectivity are expected to experience the strongest growth as demand increases for devices that transmit data directly to remote monitoring platforms without requiring a paired smartphone or home hub.

End-Use and Regional Outlook

Hospitals and clinics currently represent the largest end-use segment due to their role in diagnosis, device prescription, patient onboarding, training, clinical review, and acute and chronic disease management. Homecare and ambulatory settings are forecast to expand at the fastest rate, supported by remote physiologic monitoring reimbursement, telehealth adoption, patient preference for fewer in-person visits, and wider clinical acceptance of device-generated data.

North America holds the largest regional market share, benefiting from developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive digital health adoption, strong reimbursement coverage, and the presence of leading medical device companies. Demand remains particularly strong for connected glucose, cardiac, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, respiratory, and multi-parameter monitoring technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to deliver the fastest regional growth through 2036. Expansion is being driven by aging populations, increasing diabetes prevalence, growing telemedicine infrastructure, home healthcare adoption, and domestic manufacturing. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Southeast Asian markets continue to invest in connected diagnostics, hospital infrastructure, digital health, and remote care.

Europe is positioned for steady growth as healthcare systems expand remote chronic-disease management, homecare, hospital-at-home services, and AI-enabled clinical applications. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer emerging opportunities as healthcare investment, connectivity, telemedicine, and access to lower-cost monitoring devices improve.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by sensor accuracy, clinical evidence, regulatory clearance, interoperability, cybersecurity, software quality, battery performance, patient engagement, reimbursement support, and geographic reach. Companies are investing in continuous glucose monitoring, ambulatory cardiac patches, implantable rhythm monitoring, smartwatch integration, cloud platforms, AI-enabled analytics, and cellular and 5G connectivity.

Companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Masimo Corporation, ResMed Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Withings, and Mindray Medical International Limited.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product, connectivity, end use, and region.

Assesses continuous glucose monitoring, cardiac and ECG monitoring, wearable devices, remote patient monitoring, AI-enabled diagnostics, and digital health platforms.

Evaluates reimbursement, cybersecurity, interoperability, affordability, regulatory requirements, and patient adherence.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology, clinical evidence, software capabilities, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports product development, procurement, reimbursement planning, market entry, investment, partnership evaluation, and long-term business strategy.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Product Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Connectivity

3.4 Market Analysis by End Use

3.5 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial Reimbursement for Remote Physiologic Monitoring

4.2.2 Rising Global Prevalence of Diabetes and Cardiometabolic Disease Driving Sustained Device Demand

4.2.3 Extension of Established Glucose and Cardiac Sensor Platforms Into Broader Wellness and Preventive Applications

4.2.4 Growing Home Healthcare and Telemedicine Infrastructure Expanding the Addressable Patient Base

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent Device Interoperability With Electronic Health Record Systems

4.3.2 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance Costs Across Connected Device Platforms

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Adapting FDA and EU Regulatory Pathways for AI-Enabled and Breakthrough Diagnostic Devices

4.4.2 Direct-to-Consumer and Preventive Wellness Applications Expanding Beyond Diagnosed Patient Populations

4.4.3 Rising Domestic Manufacturing and Reimbursement Support Across Emerging Asia Pacific Markets

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Variable Payer Reimbursement Policies Across Geographies Complicating Market Entry

4.5.2 Price Sensitivity and Competition From Non-Connected Diagnostic Alternatives in Emerging Markets

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Smart Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.2.1 Continuous Glucose Monitors

5.2.2 Flash Glucose Monitors

5.2.3 Connected Blood Glucose Meters

5.3 Cardiac and ECG Monitoring Devices

5.3.1 Ambulatory ECG Patch Monitors

5.3.2 Implantable Cardiac Loop Recorders

5.3.3 Smartwatch-Integrated Cardiac Monitors

5.4 Blood Pressure Monitors

5.4.1 Cuff-Based Connected Monitors

5.4.2 Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitors

5.5 Pulse Oximeters

5.6 Sleep and Respiratory Monitoring Devices

5.7 Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors

5.8 Smart Thermometers

5.9 Neurological Monitoring Devices

5.10 Fetal and Maternal Monitoring Devices

5.11 Other Smart Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

6. Smart Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market, by Connectivity

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bluetooth

6.3 Wi-Fi

6.4 Cellular and 5G

6.5 Near Field Communication

6.6 Other Connectivity Types

7. Smart Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market, by End Use

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.3 Homecare and Ambulatory Settings

7.4 Diagnostic and Ambulatory Care Centers

7.5 Direct-to-Consumer and Retail Channels

8. Smart Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Growth Strategies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1 Industry Leaders

9.4.2 Market Differentiators

9.4.3 Vanguards

9.4.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 Dexcom, Inc.

10.3 Medtronic plc

10.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.6 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

10.7 Siemens Healthineers AG

10.8 Baxter International Inc.

10.9 Masimo Corporation

10.10 ResMed Inc.

10.11 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.12 Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

10.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Mindray)

10.15 iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

10.16 Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

11.2 Related Reports

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