Global Industrial Heat-As-A-Service Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 $28.4 Billion Opportunity Driven By Decarbonization, Heat Pumps, And Opex Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial heat-as-a-service market is estimated at USD 7.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by industrial decarbonization commitments, rising carbon costs, technological advances, and increasing demand for predictable operating expenditure.

Industrial heat accounts for approximately one-fifth of global energy consumption and remains a challenging area to decarbonize. Manufacturers are therefore increasing their use of service-based solutions incorporating industrial heat pumps, electric boilers, biomass systems, waste heat recovery, hydrogen-based heating systems, and solar thermal technologies. These models allow companies to transition toward cleaner heat sources while limiting capital expenditure and transferring infrastructure operation and performance responsibilities to specialized energy service companies.

Market Dynamics

Decarbonization across chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries is the primary catalyst for market expansion. Net-zero targets are accelerating the replacement of natural gas and coal-fired heat generation, while carbon pricing systems in the EU, UK, and other jurisdictions are improving the commercial case for low-carbon alternatives. Corporate efforts to shift capital-intensive infrastructure to operating expenditure are also supporting adoption.

Industrial heat pump innovation is strengthening the economics of clean heat for low and medium temperature applications. At the same time, digital monitoring, AI-based performance verification, and integrated energy management platforms are helping providers improve efficiency, reliability, and transparency. Established energy service companies are using these capabilities to expand from building energy management into industrial process heat.

Market development continues to face technical and commercial barriers. Processes operating above approximately 400 degrees Celsius remain difficult to serve economically with current heat pump technology. Hydrogen combustion offers potential for these high-temperature applications, although commercial deployment remains at an early stage. Long-term contracts must also provide sufficient revenue certainty for infrastructure providers while preserving operational flexibility for industrial customers.

Significant opportunities are emerging through industrial waste heat recovery, subscription-based service offerings, and digital energy optimization. These developments are expected to broaden access for smaller industrial customers and support sustained adoption in established and emerging markets.

Segment Analysis

The report examines the industrial heat-as-a-service market by heat generation technology, service model, application, end-use industry, temperature range, fuel type, and geography.



Heat generation technology: Industrial heat pumps currently represent the largest revenue segment because of their efficiency and cost competitiveness in low and medium temperature processes. Hydrogen-based heating systems are expected to record the fastest growth as green hydrogen costs decline and solutions mature for high-temperature industrial demand.

Service model: Build-own-operate holds the largest market share, supported by long-term contracts and stable provider revenues. Subscription-based models are projected to expand rapidly by offering more flexible pricing and improving accessibility for smaller manufacturers.

Application: Process heating remains the leading application due to its scale across manufacturing industries. Steam generation is expected to experience strong growth as companies pursue cleaner and more efficient production systems. End-use industry: Chemicals and petrochemicals account for the leading market position because of their substantial and varied heat requirements. Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow rapidly as decarbonization, process control, and quality monitoring requirements intensify.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe currently leads the global industrial heat-as-a-service market. Its position is supported by advanced industrial decarbonization regulations, high carbon prices, and a mature energy service company ecosystem in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and other markets.

North America represents an important growth market, led by the United States. Industrial decarbonization incentives and corporate sustainability programs are improving the financial viability of clean heat infrastructure and service-based investment models.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Key factors include China's extensive industrial heat consumption and dual carbon policy goals, Japan's established energy service company sector, and India's expanding energy-intensive manufacturing base. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also present emerging opportunities as energy costs rise and industrial sustainability commitments strengthen.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by technology portfolios, infrastructure financing capabilities, digital monitoring systems, performance verification, hydrogen readiness, and geographic coverage. Providers are investing in industrial heat pump deployment, waste heat recovery, digital optimization, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their positions across industrial sectors.

Key companies profiled include ENGIE, Veolia Environment S.A., Siemens Energy AG, Fortum Oyj, EDF Energy, Orsted A/S, Enel X, Johnson Controls International plc, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Spirax Group plc, Thermax Limited, Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss A/S, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the influence of industrial heat pumps, hydrogen technology, waste heat recovery, and digital optimization.

Identifies growth opportunities by technology, service model, application, end-use industry, and region.

Evaluates policy developments, investment trends, commercial challenges, and competitive strategies.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology capability, service portfolio, strategic initiatives, and market reach. Supports market entry, investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, and business expansion.

The report provides actionable market intelligence for energy service companies, equipment manufacturers, industrial organizations, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders assessing the transition toward low-carbon industrial heat. It also addresses the technologies, policies, contract structures, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies expected to shape market development through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Industrial Decarbonization and Net-Zero Commitments

4.2.1.2 Rising Energy Costs and Efficiency Requirements

4.2.1.3 Shift Toward Opex-Based Energy Models

4.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Electrification and Renewable Heat

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Initial Infrastructure Investment

4.2.2.2 Long-Term Contract Complexity

4.2.2.3 Limited Awareness in Developing Markets

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Integration of Waste Heat Recovery Systems

4.2.3.2 Adoption of Low-Carbon Heat Technologies (Heat Pumps, Hydrogen)

4.2.3.3 Expansion in Energy-Intensive Industries

4.2.3.4 Digital Optimization and Smart Energy Management

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Performance Risk and Contractual Obligations

4.2.4.2 Technology Integration Across Legacy Systems

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Electric Boilers and Resistance Heating

4.3.2 Industrial Heat Pumps

4.3.3 Biomass and Bioenergy Systems

4.3.4 Waste Heat Recovery Technologies

4.3.5 Hydrogen-Based Heating Systems

4.3.6 Thermal Energy Storage Systems

4.4 Heat-as-a-Service Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Equipment and Heat Generation Infrastructure Providers

4.4.2 Energy Service Companies (ESCOs)

4.4.3 EPC Contractors

4.4.4 Digital Monitoring and Control Providers

4.4.5 Industrial End Users

4.4.6 Financing and Investment Partners

4.5 Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.5.1 Carbon Pricing and Emission Regulations

4.5.2 Energy Efficiency Directives

4.5.3 Industrial Decarbonization Policies

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Investment and Industry Trends

4.7.1 Growth in Energy-as-a-Service Models

4.7.2 Strategic Partnerships and ESCO Expansion

4.7.3 Investments in Clean Heat Technologies

4.8 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.8.1 Pricing Models (Pay-per-Use, Subscription, Performance-Based)

4.8.2 Heat Cost per MWh Analysis

4.8.3 Capex vs Opex Comparison

5. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Heat Generation Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electric Heating Systems

5.3 Industrial Heat Pumps

5.4 Biomass and Bioenergy Systems

5.5 Waste Heat Recovery Systems

5.6 Hydrogen-Based Heating Systems

5.7 Solar Thermal Systems

6. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Service Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Build-Own-Operate (BOO)

6.3 Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT)

6.4 Energy Performance Contracts (EPC)

6.5 Subscription-Based Models

7. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Process Heating (Largest Segment)

7.2.1 Low-Temperature Heating (< 100C)

7.2.2 Medium-Temperature Heating (100-400C)

7.2.3 High-Temperature Heating (>400C)

7.3 Steam Generation

7.3.1 Industrial Boilers

7.3.2 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

7.4 Drying and Dehydration Processes

7.4.1 Food Drying

7.4.2 Chemical Processing

7.5 Space Heating and Utilities

7.5.1 Industrial Buildings

7.5.2 Warehouses

7.6 Cooling and Integrated Thermal Systems

7.6.1 Absorption Cooling

7.6.2 Combined Heating and Cooling

8. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

8.4 Pulp & Paper

8.5 Textile Industry

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.7 Metals & Mining

8.8 Others

9. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Temperature Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low Temperature (< 100C)

9.3 Medium Temperature (100-400C)

9.4 High Temperature (>400C)

10. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electricity

10.3 Biomass

10.4 Natural Gas

10.5 Hydrogen

10.6 Others

11. Industrial Heat-as-a-Service Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 Denmark

11.3.6 Sweden

11.3.7 Italy

11.3.8 Spain

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Thailand

11.4.8 Vietnam

11.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Chile

11.5.5 Colombia

11.5.6 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Turkey

11.6.5 Egypt

11.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

13.1 ENGIE

13.2 Veolia Environment S.A.

13.3 Siemens Energy AG

13.4 Fortum Oyj

13.5 EDF Energy

13.6 Orsted A/S

13.7 Enel X

13.8 Johnson Controls International plc

13.9 Schneider Electric SE

13.10 Honeywell International Inc.

13.11 Spirax Group plc

13.12 Thermax Limited

13.13 Alfa Laval AB

13.14 Danfoss A/S

13.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

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