Martin Acquires Adaptify To Expand Insurance Product Lifecycle Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds AI-powered product management and pricing technology to Martin's decades of insurance product development and regulatory expertise

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin, an insurance product development and regulatory services company powered by an integrated technology platform, today acquired Adaptify, an insurance technology company focused on AI-powered product lifecycle management and pricing.

The acquisition expands Martin's technology capabilities across the insurance product lifecycle, combining its three decades of expertise in product development, actuarial, compliance and regulatory filings with Adaptify's configurable technology to manage the full product lifecycle.

“Our advanced technology platform and Martin's unparalleled product and actuarial expertise and deep industry content, together will redefine how insurance products are developed, managed, and maintained,” said Anil Annadata, CEO of Adaptify.“It's a new era for insurance product lifecycle management with a unified solution that combines advanced intelligent technology with decades of expertise and service.”

The expanded capabilities enhance Martin's support for carriers, MGAs and program administrators across the entire product lifecycle, from initial product development through regulatory approval and ongoing in-market changes.

“Bringing an insurance product to market still requires navigating complex regulatory requirements, pricing decisions, and ongoing product changes,” said Lani Cathey, CEO of Martin.“The acquisition of Adaptify provides the additional technology and intelligence our customers need to move from product inception to in-market faster and with greater confidence.”

The acquisition follows Martin's rebrand and represents the next step in the company's strategy to expand its technology offerings while building on more than three decades of insurance product expertise.

About Martin

Martin is elevating and modernizing the way in which insurance products are designed, developed, and taken to market. With more than three decades of insurance industry expertise, Martin helps carriers, managing general agents, and program administrators successfully launch their products to market across all property & casualty (P&C) lines, specialty markets, and programs in fifty-one jurisdictions. With strategic investment from Polaris Growth Fund (PGF), Martin is positioned for accelerated growth and continued expansion. Learn more at martincompanyus.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

...

859-803-6597