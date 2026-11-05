Gold Rock Investments: Merging AI-Driven Technical Analysis With Fundamental Macro Strategy In A Regulated Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zürich, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where retail traders demand institutional-grade tools, Gold Rock Investments (GRI) has positioned itself as a bridge between advanced algorithmic technology and deep fundamental market insight. Headquartered at Bellerivestrasse 42, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland, and maintaining a Canadian presence at 110 Central St, Warman, SK J4Y 0B5, GRI offers a distinct trading proposition: a proprietary AI algorithm that processes 52 distinct technical indicators, fused with a professional analysis team that tracks global macroeconomic events.

The platform is not merely a broker but a strategic engine designed to maximize capital efficiency across five major asset classes: Currencies, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Digitalcurrencies.

The Hybrid Strategy: AI Precision Meets Macro Context

The core differentiator of Gold Rock Investments is its dual-engine approach to market entry and exit.

AI-Driven Technical Execution

GRI utilizes a proprietary AI algorithm that simultaneously analyzes 52 different technical indicators. This multi-indicator approach is designed to reduce false signals and improve trade analysis by confirming price action across multiple timeframes and volatility regimes. The system aims to identify high-probability setups while reducing the emotional bias often associated with manual charting.

Fundamental Event Tracking

Technology alone does not account for market sentiment or structural shifts. GRI's professional analysis team complements the AI with fundamental intelligence. The team monitors and analyzes potential market reactions to major global events, including:

Central Bank Decisions: Interest rate announcements by the FED and other major central banks.

Corporate Earnings: Quarterly financial reports from major publicly traded companies.

Geopolitical and Health Events: Pandemics, international crises, and inflation data.

Political Sentiment: Assessing how political developments influence portfolio allocations and risk appetite.

By combining the speed and precision of the 52-indicator AI with the contextual understanding of fundamental analysis, GRI aims to identify trading opportunities that are both technically and fundamentally supported.

Automated Risk Management and Capital Protection

A key concern for investors in leveraged markets is capital preservation. Gold Rock Investments implements an automated risk management system designed to help manage exposure and control potential losses.

The 5% Risk Protocol

The platform enforces a maximum risk exposure of 5% per trade through its automated trading system. This protocol is designed as a structural safeguard to help limit potential losses on individual transactions and support disciplined capital management.

Leverage and Account Structure

Traders can access leverage of up to 1:200 maximum, allowing for increased position sizing relative to available margin while maintaining a more controlled approach to market exposure.

To accommodate different capital levels, GRI offers five distinct account tiers:

Account Type

Minimum Deposit

Target Trader Profile

Trial

$250

New users testing the strategy

Standard

$25,000

Active retail traders

VIP

$100,000

Experienced private traders

Prime

$250,000

High-volume individual traders

Institutional

$750,000

Family offices and firms

Higher tiers provide access to enhanced execution speeds, dedicated support, and optimized spreads, ensuring that as capital grows, traders can benefit from an appropriately structured trading environment.

Corporate Integrity and Verification

Transparency is central to GRI's operational model. The company provides corporate registration information across two jurisdictions, allowing prospective clients to investigate its legal identity through public registries.

Corporate Registration Details

Swiss Registration: Registered in Switzerland, with company information accessible through the Swiss Commercial Registry (ZEFIX).

Canadian Registration: Canadian corporate information accessible through the Government of Canada Business Registry.

Legal Identity: Gold Rock Investments operates as a single legal entity with its registered office in Zürich, Switzerland.

Important Note for Investors

Corporate registration establishes the legal identity of a business but does not, by itself, establish authorization to provide regulated financial or investment services. Prospective clients should independently verify the company's financial licensing, regulatory status, and authorization with the relevant regulatory authorities in their jurisdiction before depositing funds or entering into trading arrangements.

Conclusion

Gold Rock Investments distinguishes itself by moving beyond simple order execution. By integrating a 52-indicator AI model with fundamental macroeconomic analysis and implementing a 5% risk management protocol, the platform offers a structured approach to trading across currencies, stocks, indices, commodities, and digitalcurrencies.

With maximum leverage of 1:200, five account tiers, automated trading technology, and a combination of technical and fundamental market analysis, GRI aims to provide a trading environment that balances algorithmic precision with human market insight.

For traders seeking a combination of automated analysis, fundamental intelligence, and structured risk management, Gold Rock Investments presents its approach to the online trading landscape.

Company Details

Company Name: Gold Rock Investments

Email Address:...

Swiss Office: Bellerivestrasse 42, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland.

Canadian Office: 110 Central St, Warman, SK J4Y 0B5, Canada.

Company Website: