Philippines Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2036: Set To Reach $177.96 Million As Oncology And Bioinformatics Drive 12.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on bioinformatics, oncology, automated hospital platforms, local distributor partnerships, and expansion into agriculture and aquaculture

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $177.96 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from an estimated $54.80 million in 2026. The market was valued at $48.60 million in 2025. Growth is being supported by a funded population-wide genetic screening programme, broader PhilHealth coverage for targeted cancer therapy, and a national cancer burden concentrated in tumour types that require molecular characterisation.

Additional opportunities are expected from emerging regulatory pathways, including ASEAN Abridged Processing, which can reduce market-entry barriers for suppliers already operating elsewhere in the region. Automated sequencing platforms designed for deployment in regional hospitals are also improving accessibility. Beyond healthcare, expanding agricultural and aquaculture applications are creating new revenue opportunities for next generation sequencing technology, services, and bioinformatics providers.

Public Health Screening and Oncology Support Market Expansion

Newborn bloodspot screening was introduced across 24 private and government hospitals in 1996 and integrated into the Philippine public health system through Republic Act 9288 in 2004. The Expanded Newborn Screening panel now covers 28 conditions using tandem mass spectrometry. PhilHealth reimburses the test at PHP 2,950 through the Newborn Care Package, generally covering the full cost at accredited facilities. Positive screening results increasingly require sequencing to confirm the causative genetic variant, supporting demand for clinical testing.

Oncology represents another significant growth area. According to IARC GLOBOCAN, the Philippines recorded 23,728 new lung cancer cases and 20,953 deaths in 2022. Lung cancer was the country's second most common malignancy and leading cause of cancer mortality. Data from the hospital-based CARE PH registry project indicate that more than 70% of cases are diagnosed at stage III or IV, increasing the need for molecular testing to guide treatment selection.

PhilHealth expanded its Z Benefit Package in 2024 to cover targeted therapy for breast cancer at up to PHP 1 million per patient annually, equivalent to approximately $18,000. This development is expected to strengthen demand for biomarker testing and sequencing-based clinical decision support.

Market Segment Analysis

The report presents historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. The Philippines next generation sequencing market is segmented by offering, application, and end user.



Offering: Sequencing accounts for the largest market share in 2026. Data Analysis/Bioinformatics is projected to record the highest growth, supported by the regulation of clinical analysis software as a medical device under Administrative Order 2018-0002 and requirements for validated clinical reporting.

Application: Clinical Applications hold the largest share in 2026. Reproductive Health leads within the clinical segment and is funded primarily by patients, while Oncology is forecast to register the fastest growth. End user: Hospitals, Clinical & Reference Laboratories represent the largest end-user segment in 2026. Agricultural, aquaculture, and plantation organisations are also increasing their use of sequencing independently of clinical funding and healthcare access conditions.

Competitive and Regulatory Landscape

The Philippines next generation sequencing market is consolidated and led by international suppliers, with no major market participant manufacturing sequencing platforms within the country. Philippine regulations permit only locally established Filipino companies to hold the Licence to Operate required for medical device registration and distribution. Foreign sequencing platform manufacturers must therefore partner with a Filipino entity that holds the licence in its own name.

Major companies operating in the market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, MGI Tech Co., Ltd., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, and Novogene Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the Philippines next generation sequencing market?

How quickly is demand for NGS projected to grow through 2036?

Which factors, opportunities, and regulatory developments are shaping market growth?

Which offering, application, and end-user segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products do they offer? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and market access?

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segmental Analysis

3.3.1. By Offering

3.3.2. By Application

3.3.3. By End User

3.4. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Philippines Healthcare & Genomics Landscape

4.3. National Genomics & Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.3.1. National Precision Medicine & Genomics Programs

4.3.2. Public Health Genomics & Newborn Screening Initiatives

4.3.3. Infectious Disease Genomic Surveillance Programs

4.4. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. The Funded Newborn Screening Programme and Its Confirmatory Tier

4.4.1.2. PhilHealth Funding of Targeted Cancer Therapy

4.4.1.3. Cancer Burden Concentrated in Tumour Types Requiring Molecular Testing

4.4.1.4. The Global Shift of Sequencing Demand Toward Clinical Applications

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Geographic Concentration of Testing Capability

4.4.2.2. Partial Coverage of Diagnostics Under the Case Rate System

4.4.2.3. Absence of a National Cancer Registry

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.3.1. Only Filipino Entities May Hold a Licence to Operate

4.4.3.2. Dependence Upon Imported Instruments and Reagents

4.4.3.3. Competition from Established Conventional Methods

4.4.4. Trends

4.4.4.1. Automated Platforms Designed for Regional Deployment

4.4.4.2. E Companion Diagnostic Approvals Linking Test to Reimbursed Therapy

4.4.4.3. The Arrival of a New Sequencing Competitor Through Clinical Channels

4.4.4.4. Extension of Sequencing into Agricultural and Aquaculture Applications

4.5. Philippines NGS Market: Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Medical Device Regulations

4.5.3. Laboratory Accreditation and Clinical Testing Regulations

4.5.4. Import and Distribution Regulations

4.5.5. Data Privacy and Genomic Data Regulations

4.6. Reimbursement Landscape

4.7. Case Studies/Use Cases

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.5. Degree of Competition

5. Philippines NGS Market Assessment, By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sample Preparation

5.2.1. Kits and Reagents

5.2.2. NGS Workstations

5.3. Sequencing

5.3.1. NGS Systems

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.3. Services

5.4. Data Analysis/Bioinformatics

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. NGS Informatics Services

5.5. Commercial Sequencing/Outsourced Services

5.5.1. Whole Genome Sequencing Services

5.5.2. Whole Exome Sequencing Services

5.5.3. Targeted Sequencing Services

5.5.4. RNA Sequencing Services

5.5.5. Other Commercial Sequencing Services

6. Philippines NGS Market Assessment, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research and Other Applications

6.2.1. Drug Discovery

6.2.2. Agriculture and Animal Research

6.2.3. Other Applications

6.3. Clinical Applications

6.3.1. Oncology

6.3.2. Reproductive Health

6.3.3. Infectious Diseases

6.3.4. Rare Diseases

6.3.5. Other Clinical Applications

7. Philippines NGS Market Assessment, By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories

7.4. Academic and Research Institutes

7.5. Other End Users

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

8.5.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.3. QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

8.5.4. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

8.5.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Illumina, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.5. SWOT Analysis

9.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.5. SWOT Analysis

9.3. QIAGEN N.V.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.3.5. SWOT Analysis

9.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.5. SWOT Analysis

9.5. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.5.5. SWOT Analysis

9.6. Revvity, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Developments

9.6.5. SWOT Analysis

9.7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Developments

9.7.5. SWOT Analysis

9.8. Danaher Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Developments

9.8.5. SWOT Analysis

9.9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.9.5. SWOT Analysis

9.10. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Strategic Developments

9.11. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Overview

9.11.3. Product Portfolio

9.11.4. Strategic Developments

9.12. Eurofins Scientific SE

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Overview

9.12.3. Product Portfolio

9.12.4. Strategic Developments

9.13. Novogene Co., Ltd.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Overview

9.13.3. Product Portfolio

9.13.4. Strategic Developments

9.13.5. SWOT Analysis

10. Appendix

10.1. Available Customization

10.2. Questions Answered in this Report

10.3. About Meticulous Research

List of Tables [10]

List of Figures [93]

For more information about this report visit

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