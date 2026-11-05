SEGG Media Regains Nasdaq Compliance As Q2 Revenue Grows More Than 1,500%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq cancels November 19 hearing after Company files second-quarter Form 10-Q

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEGG) today announced that Nasdaq has notified the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq also cancelled the Company's November 19, 2026 hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, and SEGG Media's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SEGG."

The November 4 letter from Nasdaq's Office of General Counsel follows the Company's November 2, 2026 filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. That filing brought SEGG Media current on all periodic reports cited in its previously announced Nasdaq notices.

Second Quarter 2026 at a Glance



Revenue of $3.2 million, up 1,584% from $192,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

Sequential revenue growth of 169% over the first quarter of 2026.

Six-month revenue of $4.4 million, up 966% from $416,000 a year earlier.

Total assets of $121.9 million at June 30, 2026, up from $52.9 million at December 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity of $68.2 million, up from $21.0 million at year-end.



Growth was driven by Veloce Media Group, which the Company acquired on February 17, 2026, and which contributed its first full quarter of results in the period.

Management Commentary

Robert J. Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media, said:

"Regaining compliance with Nasdaq allows management to concentrate fully on growth. Our investment in Veloce and Quadrant has substantially changed the scale of this business. We are now preparing to launch Lottery.com in Latin America with our affiliate partner, International Gaming Alliance, without committing our own capital to that expansion, and we intend to put Veloce's content and commercial capabilities behind that launch. Our immediate priority is filing our third-quarter report on time. There is no deadline for the previously announced restatement, and we intend to prioritize it once the third-quarter filing is complete."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about the continued listing of the Company's common stock and its ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, the planned launch and expected benefits of the Lottery.com affiliate model in Latin America, and the use of Veloce's capabilities to support the Company's other brands. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in completing the Company's financial statements or its auditor's review; its ability to timely file future periodic reports; the timing and cost of restating previously issued financial statements and filing amended reports; the risk that its common stock could be delisted; the Company's recurring operating losses, negative cash flows, significant indebtedness and the resulting substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; its ability to recruit affiliate partners and whether International Gaming Alliance or future partners fund and execute planned market expansion; the timing and identity of new market launches; regulatory and licensing requirements in Latin America; risks associated with operating Veloce and other acquired businesses; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 10, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and its other SEC filings. There can be no assurance that the Company will maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891