Global Real-World Evidence (RWE) Oncology Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2036 AI, Precision Medicine, And Value-Based Care Drive 12.2% CAGR To $3.08 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-World Evidence (RWE) Oncology Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global real-world evidence (RWE) oncology solutions market was valued at USD 974.1 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2026-2036. The report analyzes market size, share, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, emerging opportunities, and industry trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for high-quality real-world data in oncology drug development, regulatory submissions, reimbursement decisions, and post-market surveillance. The increasing cost and complexity of cancer drug development are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to use RWE for external control arms, hybrid clinical trials, label expansions, and comparative effectiveness research. The global transition toward value-based healthcare is also increasing reliance on RWE among healthcare payers and health technology assessment agencies.

Additional growth factors include greater regulatory acceptance by the U.S. FDA and the EMA, the rising global cancer burden, and increased investment in scalable evidence-generation infrastructure. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving patient stratification, biomarker discovery, and oncology data analysis. Cloud-based RWE platforms are also supporting real-time integration of clinical, genomic, molecular, claims, and treatment outcomes data.

Market expansion may be constrained by patient data privacy and security concerns, inconsistent data collection standards, high implementation and maintenance costs, and limited interoperability among healthcare systems in different countries.

Component Insights

The datasets segment is expected to account for the largest share of the RWE oncology solutions market in 2026. Its leading position is supported by the rapid growth of oncology data generated through hospitals, cancer registries, health systems, research networks, and digital health platforms. Electronic Health Records (EHR/EMR) data, claims data, cancer registry data, pathology reports, genomic and molecular data, patient-reported outcomes, and treatment records provide critical evidence throughout the oncology product lifecycle.

Growing access to de-identified, research-grade oncology datasets is increasing the value of data assets for pharmaceutical sponsors, regulators, healthcare payers, and health technology assessment agencies. Consulting services are also expected to record steady growth as organizations seek expertise in study design, protocol development, regulatory submissions, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR), statistical analysis, and market access strategy.

Application Insights

Market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions are expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Demand is being supported by pressure on healthcare payers to demonstrate the clinical and economic value of high-cost oncology therapies. NICE in the U.K., G-BA in Germany, and HAS in France are increasingly incorporating real-world data into appraisal and coverage frameworks.

Outcomes-based and risk-sharing agreements between manufacturers and payers are further increasing the need for ongoing evidence collection and treatment performance monitoring. Drug development & approvals remain a major application area as RWE is increasingly incorporated alongside randomized controlled trials. Post-market surveillance is also growing due to pharmacovigilance requirements and long-term safety monitoring commitments.

End-user Insights

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. These organizations use RWE datasets, analytics platforms, and consulting services for clinical trial optimization, regulatory submission support, label expansion, comparative effectiveness research, and commercial market access.

The expanding pipeline of targeted oncology therapies, immune-oncology agents, and advanced cell and gene therapies is strengthening demand for RWE, particularly for small and biomarker-defined patient populations. Healthcare payers use RWE to assess cost-effectiveness, establish evidence-based formulary policies, and develop outcomes-based reimbursement contracts. Healthcare providers apply RWE to improve clinical pathways, compare treatment outcomes, and participate in multi-center oncology research.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global RWE oncology solutions market in 2026. Regional leadership is supported by a significant cancer burden, advanced healthcare infrastructure, comprehensive oncology datasets, value-based care adoption, and favorable regulatory policies. The 21st Century Cures Act and the U.S. FDA's Real-World Evidence Framework have encouraged pharmaceutical sponsors and technology providers to expand their RWE capabilities.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during 2026-2036. Healthcare digitization, government investment in health data infrastructure, precision medicine initiatives, a growing cancer burden, and an expanding clinical trial environment are creating opportunities across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan.

Europe is the second-largest regional market, supported by the European Health Data Space (EHDS), the EMA's DARWIN EU network, and strong demand for evidence-based coverage decisions. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer developing opportunities as healthcare data systems and oncology research capabilities improve.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the RWE oncology solutions market include IQVIA Holdings Inc., Flatiron Health Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., ICON plc, Parexel International Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Oracle Corporation, Veracyte Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Anthem Inc., Clinigen Group plc, and PerkinElmer Inc.

The report evaluates competitive strategies, product and service offerings, recent developments, and country-level opportunities. It also assesses the market by component, application, end user, and geography, providing insights into the factors shaping RWE adoption in global oncology research, regulation, reimbursement, and patient care.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Demand for Real-World Evidence in Drug Development

4.2.2. Increasing Focus on Value-Based Healthcare

4.2.3. Rising Cancer Incidence and Prevalence Globally

4.2.4. Regulatory Support for RWE in Healthcare Decision-Making

4.2.5. Advancements in Data Analytics and AI Technologies

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3.2. Lack of Standardization in Data Collection

4.3.3. High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

4.3.4. Limited Interoperability Between Healthcare Systems

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Expansion in Emerging Markets

4.4.2. Integration With Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.4.3. Development of AI-Powered Analytics Solutions

4.4.4. Partnerships Between Healthcare Stakeholders

4.5. Trends

4.5.1. Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Models

4.5.2. Adoption of Cloud-Based RWE Platforms

4.5.3. Integration of Genomic and Molecular Data

4.5.4. Real-Time Data Collection and Analysis

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Regulatory Compliance Across Different Regions

4.6.2. Data Quality and Completeness Issues

4.6.3. Integration of Disparate Data Sources

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.5. Degree of Competition

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. Introduction

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Latin America

5.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Pricing Models (EMR/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pay Per Patient Record (Volume-Based Pricing)

6.3. Pay Per Usage (Value-Based Pricing)

6.4. Annual Subscription

6.5. Tiered Pricing Models

6.6. Custom Enterprise Pricing

7. Global RWE Oncology Solutions Market, By Component

7.1. Overview

7.2. Datasets

7.2.1. Disparate Datasets

7.2.1.1. EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

7.2.1.2. Claims & Billing Data

7.2.1.3. Pharmacy Data

7.2.1.4. Cancer Registries

7.2.1.5. Other Disparate Datasets

7.2.2. Integrated Datasets

7.3. Consulting Services

8. Global RWE Oncology Solutions Market, By Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Drug Development & Approvals

8.3. Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

8.4. Medical Device Development & Approvals

8.5. Post-Market Surveillance

8.6. Other Applications

9. Global RWE Oncology Solutions Market, By End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

9.3. Healthcare Payers

9.4. Healthcare Providers

9.5. Other End Users

10. RWE Oncology Solutions Market, By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Taiwan

10.4.6. Singapore

10.4.7. Australia

10.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of MEA

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Competitive Dashboard

11.2.1. Industry Leaders

11.2.2. Market Differentiators

11.2.3. Vanguards

11.2.4. Emerging Companies

11.3. Market Share/Position Analysis

12. Company Profiles

12.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2. Veracyte, Inc

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategic Developments

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3. Flatiron Health, Inc

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Portfolio

12.3.3. Strategic Developments

12.3.4. SWOT Analysis

12.4. IBM Corporation

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. SWOT Analysis

12.5. Oracle Corporation

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Overview

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.5.4. SWOT Analysis

12.6. SAS Institute Inc

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Portfolio

12.6.3. SWOT Analysis

12.7. ICON Plc

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Overview

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.7.4. SWOT Analysis

12.8. Parexel International Corporation

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Portfolio

12.8.3. SWOT Analysis

12.9. Syneos Health, Inc

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Portfolio

12.9.3. SWOT Analysis

12.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.4. SWOT Analysis

12.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum)

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.4. SWOT Analysis

12.12. Anthem, Inc

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Financial Overview

12.12.3. Product Portfolio

12.12.4. SWOT Analysis

12.13. Clinigen Group Plc

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Product Portfolio

12.13.3. SWOT Analysis

12.14. PerkinElmer, Inc

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Product Portfolio

12.14.3. SWOT Analysis

12.15. Tempus Labs, Inc

12.15.1. Company Overview

12.15.2. Financial Overview

12.15.3. Product Portfolio

12.15.4. Strategic Developments

12.15.5. SWOT Analysis

13. Appendix

13.1. Available Customization

13.2. Related Reports

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