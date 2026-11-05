Precision Oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $246.58 Billion As Liquid Biopsy, NGS, And AI Drive 9.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Oncology Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global precision oncology market is projected to reach approximately USD 246.58 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 96.47 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being supported by the continued shift from population-based cancer treatment protocols toward molecularly informed, individualized therapeutic strategies. Precision oncology combines tumor and germline DNA profiling, RNA expression analysis, proteomic characterization, and emerging epigenomic and metabolomic data to inform treatment selection. These capabilities support the use of targeted therapies, checkpoint immunotherapy combinations, and antibody-drug conjugates aligned with specific tumor biomarkers.

Declining next-generation sequencing costs, expanding FDA and EMA approvals for companion diagnostic-linked therapies, and improved clinical outcomes among biomarker-selected patient populations are accelerating adoption. Additional market opportunities are emerging from AI-driven drug discovery, liquid biopsy technologies, non-invasive genomic monitoring, and tumor-agnostic therapies approved according to molecular biomarkers rather than tissue of origin.

Precision Oncology Market Segmentation

The report assesses the precision oncology market by component, technology, cancer type, end-user, and geography. It also includes country-level market analysis, competitive intelligence, historical market performance, growth projections, and an evaluation of recent strategic developments.



Components: Diagnostics & Biomarker Testing, Targeted Therapies, Immuno-Oncology, Software & AI Analytics, and Services

Technologies: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Liquid Biopsy Technologies, Immunohistochemistry & Protein Biomarker Testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Digital Pathology & AI

Cancer Types: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer (CRC), Melanoma, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Ovarian & Gynecologic Cancers, Prostate Cancer, and Tumor-Agnostic Indications End-Users: Hospitals & Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Academic & Research Institutes

Targeted Therapies Lead the Component Segment

Targeted therapies are expected to account for the largest share of the precision oncology market in 2026. The segment benefits from the commercial performance of kinase inhibitors and the rapid clinical adoption of antibody-drug conjugates. Diagnostics & biomarker testing is also forecast to record substantial growth as comprehensive genomic profiling becomes more widely incorporated into advanced cancer care.

Liquid biopsy adoption for therapy selection and minimal residual disease monitoring is extending biomarker testing beyond initial diagnosis. This development is creating recurring demand across longitudinal patient management and treatment response monitoring.

Next-Generation Sequencing Maintains Technology Leadership

Next-generation sequencing is projected to hold the largest technology share in 2026 due to its central role in high-throughput, multi-gene biomarker analysis. Liquid biopsy technologies are expected to register the fastest growth through 2036, supported by increased use of circulating tumor DNA analysis for repeat sampling, treatment monitoring, clonal evolution assessment, and resistance detection.

Multi-cancer early detection tests may further expand the market by supporting a transition from late-stage treatment toward earlier intervention. Digital pathology and AI analytics are also gaining strategic importance as healthcare providers and life sciences companies seek to improve diagnostic accuracy, biomarker interpretation, clinical trial design, and therapy selection.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Holds the Largest Cancer Type Share

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer is anticipated to represent the largest market share in 2026, reflecting the availability of multiple actionable alterations, including EGFR, ALK, ROS1, BRAF, KRAS, MET, RET, and NTRK. Established companion diagnostic requirements and broad adoption of molecular testing further strengthen this segment.

Tumor-Agnostic Indications are expected to achieve significant growth during the forecast period. Approvals associated with biomarkers such as MSI-High, TMB-High, and NTRK fusions are advancing the shift toward molecularly-defined cancer classification and expanding treatment opportunities across multiple tumor sites.

Regional Precision Oncology Market Outlook

North America is expected to retain the largest share of the global precision oncology market in 2026. Key growth factors include a high concentration of genomics-capable oncology centers, an established regulatory pathway for companion diagnostic co-approval, strong oncology drug spending, and insurance coverage for biomarker testing and precision therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Expanding genomic testing infrastructure in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India is supporting regional adoption. Rising cancer incidence, growing clinical awareness, and government-funded programs such as Healthy China 2030 and Japan's Cancer Genomic Medicine program are also strengthening the regional market.

The geographic assessment additionally covers Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with analysis of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Saudi Arabia & UAE, South Africa, and other key national markets.

Leading Precision Oncology Companies

Key companies operating in the precision oncology market include Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Tempus AI, Inc., GRAIL, LLC, NeoGenomics, Inc., and Veracyte, Inc.

The report evaluates these companies based on their product and service portfolios, market positioning, competitive strategies, and recent developments. It also identifies growth opportunities for established participants and new entrants across diagnostics, therapeutics, software, AI analytics, and oncology services.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Regulatory Landscape: Companion Diagnostics, Tumor-Agnostic Approvals & Breakthrough Designations

3.4. AI, Liquid Biopsy & Multi-Cancer Early Detection Technology Evolution

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Precision Oncology Market, by Component

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Diagnostics & Biomarker Testing

4.2.1. Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

4.2.2. Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Panels

4.2.3. Liquid Biopsy & ctDNA Testing

4.2.4. Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Tests

4.3. Targeted Therapies

4.3.1. Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors

4.3.2. PARP Inhibitors

4.3.3. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

4.3.4. CDK Inhibitors

4.4. Immuno-Oncology

4.4.1. Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1/PD-L1, CTLA-4)

4.4.2. CAR-T & Cellular Therapies

4.4.3. Cancer Vaccines & Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes

4.5. Software & AI Analytics

4.5.1. Clinical Decision Support & Genomic Interpretation

4.5.2. AI Drug Discovery & Biomarker Platforms

4.5.3. Real-World Evidence & Outcomes Analytics

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Molecular Tumor Board & Genomic Consulting

4.6.2. Clinical Trial Biomarker & Patient Selection Services

5. Global Precision Oncology Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.2.1. Targeted Gene Panels (50-500 genes)

5.2.2. Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

5.2.3. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

5.2.4. RNA Sequencing & Transcriptomics

5.3. Liquid Biopsy Technologies

5.3.1. ctDNA Analysis (ddPCR, NGS-based)

5.3.2. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Detection

5.3.3. Exosome & Cell-Free RNA Analysis

5.4. Immunohistochemistry & Protein Biomarker Testing

5.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) & Allele-Specific Testing

5.5.1. RT-PCR & Digital PCR

5.5.2. FISH & In Situ Hybridization

5.6. Digital Pathology & AI

5.6.1. Whole Slide Image Analysis Platforms

5.6.2. AI-Predicted Biomarker Status from H&E Morphology

6. Global Precision Oncology Market, by Cancer Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

6.2.1. EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

6.2.2. ALK/ROS1/RET/NTRK-Rearranged NSCLC

6.2.3. KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC

6.3. Breast Cancer

6.3.1. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

6.3.2. HR+/HER2- & CDK4/6-Inhibitor Treated

6.3.3. Triple-Negative & BRCA-Mutated Breast Cancer

6.4. Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

6.4.1. RAS/RAF Wild-Type CRC

6.4.2. MSI-High / dMMR CRC

6.5. Melanoma

6.5.1. BRAF V600-Mutated Melanoma

6.5.2. High TMB & PD-L1-Expressing Melanoma

6.6. Leukemia & Lymphoma

6.6.1. BCR-ABL+ CML & Ph+ ALL

6.6.2. BTK-Inhibitor Treated B-Cell Lymphomas

6.6.3. IDH1/IDH2-Mutated AML

6.7. Ovarian & Gynecologic Cancers

6.7.1. BRCA1/2-Mutated & HRD Ovarian Cancer

6.7.2. FGFR-Altered & MSI-High Endometrial Cancer

6.8. Prostate Cancer

6.9. Pancreatic & Hepatobiliary Cancers

6.10. Tumor-Agnostic Indications (NTRK, TMB-High, MSI-High)

7. Global Precision Oncology Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals & Comprehensive Cancer Centers

7.2.1. NCI-Designated & NCCN Member Cancer Centers

7.2.2. Community Oncology Practices & Hospital Networks

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3.1. Hospital-Based Molecular Pathology Labs

7.3.2. Independent Reference & Specialty Oncology Labs

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.4.1. Drug Development & Companion Diagnostic Programs

7.4.2. Clinical Trial Biomarker Services

7.5. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.1. Cancer Genomics Research Consortia

7.5.2. Translational Oncology Research Programs

8. Global Precision Oncology Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. United Kingdom

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. India

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Israel

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia & UAE

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

10.1. Roche Holding AG (Foundation Medicine, Genentech)

10.2. AstraZeneca plc

10.3. Pfizer Inc.

10.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.5. Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda franchise)

10.6. Novartis AG

10.7. Eli Lilly and Company

10.8. Illumina, Inc.

10.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.10. Guardant Health, Inc.

10.11. Exact Sciences Corporation

10.12. Tempus AI, Inc.

10.13. GRAIL, LLC (Illumina)

10.14. NeoGenomics, Inc.

10.15. Veracyte, Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Related Reports

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