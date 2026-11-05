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Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings


Date: 2026-11-05 11:32:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB:“SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced its consolidated earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.7 million, or $4.40 per basic share, compared to $1.5 million, or $3.94 per basic share, for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's net income was $4.7 million or $12.53 per basic share, compared to $3.8 million, or $10.03 per basic share, for the same period in 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income increased $504,000, or 14.5%, to $4.0 million from $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 20.3%, to $11.5 million from $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026, was primarily the result of an increase in loans, an increase in interest rates on loans as well as a decrease in interest expense. Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $3.9 million, an increase of $488,000, or 14.2%, from $3.4 million for the same period in the previous year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million, or 19.4%, to $11.3 million from $9.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased to $498,000 compared to $559,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased to $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in gains on sale of secondary market loans due to lower volume of activity.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.2 million, an increase of $198,000, or 9.8%, from $2.0 million for the same period of the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense was $6.4 million, an increase of $399,000, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefits and occupancy expenses offset by a decrease in professional fees.

The Company's consolidated total assets increased by $11.6 million, or 3.0% to $393.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $381.6 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was due to increases in loans. The asset increases were funded by an increase in deposits and advances from Federal Home Loan Bank. Loans receivable, net, increased $21.4 million, or 7.1%, to $321.4 million at September 30, 2026 from $300.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in loans receivable was primarily attributable to an increase in one to four family mortgage and commercial real estate loans.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 provision for credit losses was $45,000, compared to $29,000 provision for the same period in 2025. The provision for credit losses was $135,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $36,000 in the comparable period in 2025, an increase of $99,000. The increase in provision for credit losses was due to significant loan growth during the period.

Non-performing assets increased $943,000 to $947,000 at September 30, 2026 from $4,000 at December 31, 2025. The increase was attributable to an increase in real estate owned. Based on its analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, management believes that the Company's allowance for loan losses of $2.9 million at September 30, 2026 was adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio. At September 30, 2026, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets was 310.35%.

Investment and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2026 decreased $9.5 million, or 26.0%, to $27.2 million from $36.7 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due to the maturity and paydowns of investment securities. There were no investment and mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025.

Deposits increased $13.9 million, or 4.4%, to $330.8 million at September 30, 2026 from $316.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in interest bearing demand deposit balances and certificates of deposit.

Stockholders' equity increased $3.8 million or 9.1% to $45.8 million, or 11.7% of total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to $42.0 million, or 11.0%, of total assets, at December 31, 2025.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates and projections of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks.

Contact: Michael D. Griffith
President & Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483


SECURITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
OPERATING DATA Three months ended
Sept 30,		 Nine months ended
Sept 30,
2025
2026
2025
2026
Interest income $5,692 $6,008
 $16,594 $17,370
Interest expense 2,227
 2,039
 7,060
 5,898
Net interest income 3,465
 3,969
 9,534 11,472
Provision for credit losses 29
 45
 36 135
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,436
 3,924
 9,498 11,337
Non-interest income 559
 498
 1,526 1,408
Non-interest expense 2,017
 2,215
 6,036 6,435
Income before income tax expense 1,978
 2,207
 4,988 6,310
Income tax expense 491
 544
 1,225 1,575
Net income $1,487 $1,663 $3,763 $4,735
Net Income per share (basic) $3.94 $4.40 $10.03 $12.53
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA At Sept 30, 2026 At December 31, 2025
Total assets $393,175 381,580
Investments and mortgage- backed securities - available for sale 27,179
 36,705
Loans receivable, net 321,365 299,963
Deposits 330,828 316,908
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 12,000 10,000
Federal funds purchased -0- 9,000
Stockholders' equity 45,816 41,986
Non-performing assets 947 4
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 .001
Allowance for credit losses 2,939 2,879
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 0.91 0.95
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 310.35% 7,197.5%



MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111921746


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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