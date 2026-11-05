East Asia Research Announces The 2Nd Asia Economics And Policy Forum (AEPF2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The conference theme for AEPF2027 is Business as Solution: Sustainable Economics and Public Policy

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd Asia Economics and Policy Forum (AEPF2027) will take place on 20–21 July 2027 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore. Organised by East Asia Research and supported by the Sustainable Business Lab, Faculty of Business and Law, University of Saint Joseph (USJ), Macao, AEPF2027 is an international academic conference bringing together researchers, economists, business professionals, academics and policymakers to discuss emerging issues in economics, business sustainability and public policy.







AEPF2027 Logo

Held in a hybrid format, AEPF2027 welcomes participants from around the world to present their research, exchange ideas and engage in discussions on the economic and policy challenges shaping a sustainable future.

Conference Theme: Business as Solution: Sustainable Economics and Public Policy

Under the theme "Business as Solution: Sustainable Economics and Public Policy," AEPF2027 explores how businesses can contribute to sustainable economic development and address pressing societal challenges.

The conference welcomes research on the economic viability and social value of sustainable business solutions, the challenges and trade-offs associated with their implementation, and the role of public policy, regulation, incentives and institutional frameworks in supporting sustainable outcomes.

Researchers are encouraged to submit papers addressing topics across economics, business, sustainability and public policy, including sustainable business models, environmental economics, economic development, corporate sustainability, public governance and policy innovation.

Distinguished Keynote Speakers

AEPF2027 will feature distinguished academics from the University of Saint Joseph, Macao, sharing their expertise in economics, sustainable business and public policy.

Dr. Weng Chi Lei (Florence)

Coordinator, Sustainable Business Lab; Associate Professor, University of Saint Joseph, Macao

Dr. Jenny Phillips

Dean, Faculty of Business and Law; Research Coordinator, Faculty of Business and Law; Associate Professor, University of Saint Joseph, Macao

Dr. Ansoumane Douty Diakite

Head, Department of Law and Public Policy; Associate Professor, University of Saint Joseph, Macao

Academic Publication Opportunities

AEPF2027 offers opportunities for researchers to share their work through academic conference publications. The 2026 Asia Economics and Policy Forum proceedings were published with Springer Nature. For AEPF2027, all accepted abstracts will be published in the *Asia Economics and Policy Forum 2027 Programme & Abstract Book*, which will carry an ISBN.

Undergraduate Research Conference 2027 (URC2027)

Alongside AEPF2027, East Asia Research will organise the Undergraduate Research Conference 2027 (URC2027), a one-day academic experience designed to introduce undergraduate students to academic research and conference participation.

URC2027 provides undergraduate students with an opportunity to present a poster of their research, interact with academics and practitioners, and experience the academic conference environment. It is particularly suitable for universities, academic institutions, undergraduate research supervisors and students seeking opportunities to develop their research and presentation skills. Universities and accompanying supervisors interested in bulk registration are welcome to contact the organiser for further information.

More information: undergraduate-research-conference/

Conference Details

Conference: 2nd Asia Economics and Policy Forum (AEPF2027)

Dates: 20–21 July 2027

Venue: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore

Format: Hybrid (in-person and online participation)

Conference Brochure: wp-content/uploads/2026/11/AEPF2027-Brochure_v1.pdf

Website:

Enquiries:...







AEPF2026 URC Group Photo taken at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

About East Asia Research

East Asia Research (EAR), based in Singapore, fosters intellectual exchange through inclusive and representative academic conferences and books. Guided by Confucian principles, we promote respect, integrity, and community, advancing research worldwide.

Press Inquiries

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anthonytan [at] ear.com.sg

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