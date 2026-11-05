FADE Tattoo Removal Opens Second Location In Knoxville, TN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less Than One Year After Launching in Nashville, Owner Shelby Moats Brings Gold-Standard Pico Laser Tattoo Removal to East Tennessee with a Second Quanta Discovery Pico Plus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following extraordinary demand and rapid growth at its flagship Nashville location, FADE Tattoo Removal is thrilled to announce its expansion to Knoxville, TN. Opening less than a year after the brand's initial launch, this second location marks a major milestone for FADE and brings high-performance laser technology to the East Tennessee community.

To ensure the new Knoxville clinic maintains the same gold standard of care, owner Shelby Moats has invested in a second Quanta Discovery Pico Plus, Amplified by Astanza. Featuring powerful triple-wavelength picosecond technology, the Discovery Pico Plus is recognized as one of the safest and most efficient devices on the market, capable of treating any ink color on all skin types.

Bringing Elite Tattoo Removal to Knoxville

The new Knoxville location will offer the complete range of FADE's specialized picosecond laser services:



Complete Tattoo Removal: Fully clearing unwanted ink for a fresh start.

Selective Tattoo Removal: Precision targeting to erase specific parts of a tattoo while keeping surrounding artwork intact.

Fading for Cover-Ups: Lightening existing tattoos so local tattoo artists can execute cleaner, higher-quality cover-up designs.

Permanent Makeup (PMU) Removal: Targeted laser breakdown of unwanted or faded cosmetic ink, including microblading, permanent brows, and more.

Pigmentation Correction: Non-invasive treatment of benign pigmented lesions, such as sun spots, age spots, freckles, and uneven skin tone, restoring natural skin clarity without damaging surrounding tissue. Telangiectasia & Vascular Treatments: Precise reduction of visible red veins, spider veins, and broken capillaries.



"Expanding into Knoxville in under a year is a dream come true, and we are beyond excited to bring FADE to this amazing community," said Shelby Moats, Owner of FADE Tattoo Removal. "Our commitment has always been about providing safe, inclusive, and effective results using the best technology available. We can't wait to help the people of Knoxville feel confident in their skin."

Grand Opening Deals & Consultations

To celebrate the Knoxville expansion, FADE will be offering special grand opening discounts and discounted package options for new clients.

Prospective clients in Knoxville and the surrounding areas are invited to schedule a free consultation to meet the team, discuss their goals, and receive a customized treatment plan.

Media Contact:



Shelby Moats

Owner, FADE Tattoo Removal

...

(615) 234-7525

6906 Kingston Pike, Suite 201,

Knoxville, TN 37919

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser integrates advanced, FDA-cleared laser platforms with industry-leading service, hands-on clinical training, and go-to-market support. As the exclusive U.S. distributor for Quanta System's aesthetic laser portfolio, Astanza delivers world-class technology-including the Q-Plus EVO, Chrome, Discovery Pico, Suprema, Thunder, Youlaser, Light EVO, and Quanta 585 series-under the Amplified by Astanza standard of excellence. Every device is backed by our core brand promise, The Astanza Experience, featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and customized growth strategies through the Growth Accelerator Program. Astanza ranks #27 on Fortune's 2024 Best Workplaces in Health CareTM, #47 on Fortune's 2024 Best Places to Work in TexasTM, #80 on Fortune's 2024 Best Small WorkplacesTM nationwide, was named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services, and is a certified Great Place to WorkTM. Learn more at astanzalaser.com or call (800) 364-9010.