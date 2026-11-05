Pluxee Convenes Its Fiscal 2026 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
Paris: November 5, 2026 // Pluxee today announces the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which be held on December 17, 2026 at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.
All documents relating to the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for consultation and download on the Pluxee Group website: . Pluxee's Fiscal 2026 Annual Report, published on October 29, 2026, is also available on the website.
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,500 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 50 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: .
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PR Pluxee AGM Announcement 2026 - EN
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