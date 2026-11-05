Offshore Support Vessels Market Forecast 20262032: Set To Reach USD 36.36 Billion With North America Leading Regional Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Offshore Support Vessels market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.82% during 2027–2032, driven by increasing offshore exploration and production (E&P) investments and expanding offshore energy projects.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report of Mordor Intelligence, the global offshore support vessels market USD 23.08 billion in 2026 to USD 24.95 billion in 2027, reaching USD 36.36 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.82% during 2027 - 2032. Offshore project commitments and expanding wind activities are creating new opportunities for marine service providers. Vessel operators are responding through fleet upgrades, asset redeployment, and long-term charter agreements. However, high replacement costs and oil-price fluctuations continue to affect investment decisions. Companies with capable fleets and strong offshore execution services are better positioned to secure contracts and maintain returns.

Offshore Support Vessels Market Emerging Trends:

Expansion of Offshore Wind Capacity

Growing offshore wind installations are increasing the need for specialized vessels to support turbine maintenance, equipment transportation, and routine operations. Long-term service agreements also provide vessel operators with recurring business opportunities. As more wind farms become operational, demand is shifting from installation support towards ongoing maintenance services.

Growing Focus on Offshore Asset Retirement

Stricter regulations surrounding offshore infrastructure retirement are creating additional opportunities for marine service providers. Decommissioning activities require specialized vessels for equipment removal, transportation, and offshore operations. Regulatory requirements are also encouraging operators to plan retirement activities earlier, supporting demand for vessels throughout the decommissioning process.

Increasing Development of Floating Offshore Facilities

Investment in floating production and liquefied natural gas facilities is expanding opportunities for offshore vessel operators. These projects require marine support for drilling, installation, production operations, and transportation. The growing adoption of floating facilities is also creating demand for specialized vessels capable of supporting complex offshore developments.

Offshore Support Vessels Industry Segments:

By Vessel Type s

Anchor Handling Tug/Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHT/AHTSs)

Platform Supply Vessels (PSV)



Other Types (MPSV, Subsea, Standby Crew)

By Application s

Offshore Oil and Gas

Offshore Wind

Offshore Decommissioning

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Offshore Support Vessels Market Share by Region:

Strong Offshore Vessel Demand Across North America

North America remains a key market for offshore support vessels, supported by ongoing oil and gas production and subsea activities in the Gulf of America. Offshore operators require specialized vessels for inspection, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and drilling support. Continued offshore development and maintenance work provide vessel operators with opportunities across different project stages.

Expanding Marine Support Activities in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is witnessing growing demand for offshore support vessels as oil and gas operations expand and offshore wind projects advance. Charter agreements for platform supply vessels support offshore energy activities, while investments in dedicated wind-service vessels are increasing the region's marine support capacity. These developments are creating opportunities across both conventional energy and renewable projects

“The Offshore Support Vessels Market is expanding as offshore oil and gas activities increase, offshore wind projects advance, and demand for vessel-based inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning services grows. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across vessel types and applications, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.



BOURBON Maritime SAS DOF Denmark A/S

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc.

Edison Chouest Offshore LLC

Swire Pacific Limited

Tidewater Inc.

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Solstad Offshore ASA

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.

DOF Group ASA

Vroon Offshore Services BV

Sea1 Offshore Inc.

Havila Shipping ASA

Eidesvik Offshore ASA

Vallianz Holdings Limited

Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO)

Zakher Marine International

Damen Shipyards Group

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