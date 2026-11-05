Brunswick Upsizes Previously Announced LIFE Offering And Concurrent Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $20 Million

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OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ;“ BRW” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has amended its agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as lead agent, for and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the“ Agents”), to increase the size of its previously announced“best efforts” private placement (the " Marketed Offering ") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $17,844,500 from the sale of any combination of the following:

(i) Up to 21,050,000 common shares of the Company (“ Common Shares”) at a price of $0.19 per Common Share; (ii) Up to 46,150,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as a“flow-through shares” (“ Charity FT Shares”) within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ ITA”) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the“ QTA”) to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share.

As announced on November 4, 2026, the Company is also completing a concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 7,142,857 traditional flow-through common shares of the Company (the“ FT Shares”) that also qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the ITA and section 359.1 of the QTA, at a price of $0.28 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the“ Concurrent Private Placement”).

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Charity FT Shares and the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures”, as both terms are defined in the ITA (the“ Qualifying Expenditures”) on the Company's properties in Québec, Canada on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Charity FT Shares and FT Shares effective December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for exploration activities at the Company's properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as is more fully described in the Offering Document (as defined below).

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions (“ Regulation 45-106”), the Common Shares and the Charity FT Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers in all the provinces and territories of Canada (the“ Canadian Selling Jurisdictions”) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of Regulation 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the“ Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The Common Shares may also be offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed or no ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions. The securities to be issued to purchasers resident in Canada under the LIFE Offering are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering (the“ Offering Document”) that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Under the Concurrent Private Placement, the FT Shares will be offered pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions under Regulation 45-106, other than the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities to be issued pursuant under the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In consideration for their services, the Agents will receive a cash fee equal to 6 % of the gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering. In addition, the Company will issue to the Agents non-transferable warrants representing 3% of the aggregate number of Charity FT Shares and Common Shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering. Each such warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.19 for a 36-month period following the Closing Date.

The LIFE Offering and Concurrent Private Placement are expected to close on or about November 25, 2026 (the“ Closing Date”), or such other date(s) as the Company and the Agents may agree. Completion of the LIFE Offering and Concurrent Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including a minimum raise of $8,000,000 under the Marketed Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSX-V”).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (... )

Contact number: 514-861-4441

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and the anticipated timing thereof, the intended use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and the receipt of any requisite regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V; the tax treatment of the Charity FT Shares and FT Shares; the expected incurrence by the Company of Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2027 and the renunciation by the Company of the Qualifying Expenditures by no later than December 31, 2026. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.