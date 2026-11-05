CREA Promotes Co-Founder Erik Stiebel To President As Tenant-Only Brokerage Expands

Erik Stiebel, co-founder and president of Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA)

The youngest firm on LA Times Studios' list of Southern California's largest commercial real estate brokerages is hiring in the South Bay and Orange County.

- Ted Simpson, Co-Founder & CEO, CREAEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA ) today announced the promotion of co-founder Erik Stiebel to President, effective Nov. 1. Stiebel, previously Executive Vice President, will lead the firm's growth and broker recruiting alongside co-founder and CEO Ted Simpson while continuing to represent clients.The promotion follows a strong run for the firm. In September, LA Times Studios named CREA one of Southern California's 30 largest commercial real estate brokerages based on 2025 transaction volume. Founded in 2023, CREA was the youngest firm on the list. It has grown from its two founders to a team of five brokers headquartered in El Segundo.Simpson and Stiebel first worked together at Avison Young, where Simpson hired Stiebel. In early 2023, the two left to launch CREA as a brokerage that represents tenants exclusively, so its brokers never have to weigh a tenant's interests against a landlord's.“I hired Erik right out of college, and I've had a front-row seat to his growth ever since,” said Simpson.“A lot of hard tech founders call CREA because of him. He's earned this. I couldn't ask for a better partner to help lead CREA into its next chapter.”Stiebel advises aerospace, defense, and other hard tech companies on their real estate needs across the United States. He also publishes Space Dirt, a newsletter with more than 4,100 subscribers that covers Southern California's hard tech community. The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times have turned to him as a source on El Segundo's hard tech real estate market.“Ted and I started CREA in a coworking space in 2023,” said Stiebel.“I'm grateful for everything I've learned from Ted and for the trust he's placed in me. We're still building, and we're looking for brokers who want to represent tenants and nothing else.”About CREAFounded in 2023, Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA) is an El Segundo-based commercial real estate brokerage that represents tenants exclusively. The firm pairs the expertise of a large brokerage with the service of a boutique, without the conflicts of interest inherent in representing both landlords and tenants.Learn more at .###

Ed Resetar

CREA

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CREA Promotes Co-Founder Erik Stiebel to President as Tenant-Only Brokerage Expands News Provided By Commercial Real Estate Advisors November 05, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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