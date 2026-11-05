Jool Baby Doubles Its Holiday Diaper Drive As Nearly 1 In 2 U.S. Families With Young Children Struggle To Afford Diapers

Jool Baby holiday diaper drive with National Diaper Bank Network

In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate ten diapers for every order over $50

In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate ten diapers for every order over $50

In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate ten diapers for every order over $50

In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate 10 diapers for every order of $50+ from November 8 through December 19, 2026

- Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool BabyLAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jool Baby, an award-winning U.S. innovator in baby and childcare products, is expanding its annual Holiday Diaper Drive benefitting the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). From November 8 through December 19, 2026, the company will donate 10 diapers for every order of $50 or more made on Joolbaby, up to 10,000 diapers. The drive spans Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to the holidays, so the busiest shopping season of the year will also help support families in need.All babies require clean, dry diapers. Parents helping parents makes that possible.The campaign addresses diaper insecurity, a hardship affecting nearly 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children who struggle to afford diapers, according to The NDBN Diaper Check 2026. The study identifies diaper insecurity as a leading indicator of economic instability. Because most childcare programs require parents to supply diapers, diaper-insecure households had 21 times greater odds of missing work, losing an average of 5.3 paid workdays per month.Federal programs designed to support children and families – including SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) – do not cover the costs of diapers, or other nonfood items, which stretches tight budgets of many families. In fact, one in three adults in diaper-insecure households reported skipping meals to afford diapers. Diapering one child costs around $100 a month, and NDBN, a nonpartisan organization, is working to pass legislation that helps families meet this basic need.The strain reaches babies and parents alike. Diaper need is associated with more pediatric visits for diaper rash and urinary tract infections, and research led by Dr. Megan V. Smith, NDBN's Chief of Innovation and Impact, links diaper insecurity to maternal depression.Following the success of the 2025 Holiday Diaper Drive, Jool Baby and NDBN are building on their partnership in NDBN's 15th anniversary year. The 2026 Holiday Diaper Drive runs twice as long as last year's campaign and doubles the diapers donated per qualifying order, from five to 10. Every order of $50 or more on Joolbaby counts, including the full catalog of Jool Baby products (the Nova baby swings, hands-free diaper pail, foldable baby bathtub, changing pads, and potty-training products). The donated diapers will be distributed through NDBN's network of more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S."Last year our customers showed us how quickly everyday purchases add up for families who need help," said Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby. "So, this year we're giving the drive more time and every order more reach. A diaper is a small thing. For a family that can't afford one, it isn't."“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of the Holiday Diaper Drive for a second year,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of National Diaper Bank Network.“NDBN is grateful for Jool Baby's continued support in ending diaper insecurity in the U.S.The Holiday Diaper Drive is part of Jool Baby's ongoing community support program, which partners with charities so parents can help other parents through the purchases they already make. Customers shopping on Joolbaby between November 8 and December 19, 2026, will automatically contribute to the diaper donation effort with every order of $50 or more. No code or sign-up is needed. Additional information about Jool Baby's community initiatives is available at joolbaby/pages/community-support.About the National Diaper Bank NetworkThe National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. 2026 marks the nonprofit's 15th anniversary year. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.About Jool BabyJool Baby creates award-winning baby and childcare products designed for modern families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, the company's products are trusted by millions of parents nationwide. Jool Baby is dedicated to making parenting simpler, safer, and more joyful while strengthening communities through ongoing charitable partnerships and family-focused programs. For more information, visit joolbaby.

Maria Olsson-Tysor

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Jool Baby Doubles Its Holiday Diaper Drive as Nearly 1 in 2 U.S. Families with Young Children Struggle to Afford Diapers News Provided By Jool Baby November 05, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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