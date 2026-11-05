HR For Health And Kwikly Partner To Help Dental Practices Build Stronger Teams Through Better Hiring And Compliance

HR for Health and Kwikly aim to help dental employers address today's workforce challenges while building the infrastructure needed to support future growth.

This partnership combines HR compliance expertise with modern dental staffing solutions to support hiring, retention, and workforce management.

- Jill Hasselmann, Chief Growth Officer at HR for Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance, payroll, and team management platform designed specifically for healthcare and dental practices, announces a strategic partnership with Kwikly Dental Staffing, a W-2 dental staffing marketplace serving more than 25,000 dental offices.

The partnership brings together two organizations focused on helping dental practice owners navigate one of the industry's most pressing challenges: building and retaining a reliable workforce while maintaining compliance with evolving employment laws.

As staffing shortages continue to impact dental practices nationwide, employers are increasingly turning to temporary and flexible staffing solutions. However, many practice owners remain uncertain about worker classification requirements, onboarding obligations, payroll considerations, scheduling complexities, and the compliance risks associated with utilizing independent contractors.

Through this partnership, HR for Health and Kwikly will provide educational resources, webinars, and guidance to help practice owners better understand the distinctions between 1099 independent contractors and W-2 employees, reduce compliance risk, and make informed workforce decisions.

"Practice owners are facing increasingly difficult hiring challenges, but staffing solutions should never come at the expense of compliance," said Jill Hasselmann, Chief Growth Officer at HR for Health. "By partnering with Kwikly, we're helping practices access staffing support while also giving them the education and tools they need to properly classify workers, onboard employees, manage schedules, and build stronger teams for the long term."

The partnership will focus on several key workforce initiatives, including:

. Educating dental employers on proper worker classification and the risks associated with employee misclassification.

. Helping practices develop sustainable hiring and retention strategies.

. Providing resources that streamline onboarding, payroll, and HR compliance processes.

. Delivering industry-specific workforce education through webinars, guides, and thought leadership content.

. Exploring future integrations designed to create a more seamless experience between hiring, onboarding, and workforce management.

Looking ahead, the two companies are evaluating opportunities to integrate their platforms, allowing practices to move more efficiently from candidate sourcing to employee onboarding. Future capabilities aim to include streamlined hiring workflows, automated onboarding processes, digital employee documentation, employee scheduling, payroll readiness, and enhanced compliance support for newly hired team members.

"Dental practices need more than just access to candidates. They need solutions that help them successfully bring those candidates into their organizations and retain them," said Devin Amberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Kwikly. "Our partnership with HR for Health creates a stronger workforce ecosystem that supports practices throughout the entire employee lifecycle."

Together, HR for Health and Kwikly aim to help dental employers address today's workforce challenges while building the infrastructure needed to support future growth.

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About HR for Health

Designed for small and medium-sized practices, HR for Health is a complete HR solution with customizable employee handbooks, automated documentation, time tracking, onboarding, integrated payroll and benefits, and performance management. With built-in guidance and compliance-driven tools, HR for Health helps practices reduce risk, streamline day-to-day efficiency, and build stronger, more engaged teams so practice owners can stay focused on delivering exceptional patient care.

Learn more at .

About Kwikly Dental Staffing

Kwikly is the nation's #1 dental staffing solution and an Inc. 5000 company five years running. Kwikly connects more than 25,000 dental offices with a network of 80,000+ dental professionals, all employed as W-2 employees, and offers the first workforce management solution built for dentistry.

Learn more at .

Taylor Brewster

HR for Health

+1 925-365-6026

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HR for Health and Kwikly Partner to Help Dental Practices Build Stronger Teams Through Better Hiring and Compliance News Provided By HR for Health November 05, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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