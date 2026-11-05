Dance Icon BILL EVANS' Legacy And Life Take Center Stage In Documentary 'BAREFOOT BOY'

Barefoot Boy, a documentary film tracing the legacy and life of dance icon Bill Evans; directed by Stéphane Glynn and Jared Ruga

World Premiere at San Francisco Dance Film Festival on November 7, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choreographer, dancer and educator Bill Evans' contributions to modern dance and his decades-long struggle to live openly as a gay man are captured in the documentary feature film, BAREFOOT BOY, making its world premiere at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival on November 7th.Directed and produced by Stéphane Glynn and Jared Ruga under the Emmy-winning Vavani Productions film banner, the screening will be followed by a Q&A with Evans and Glynn. Additional screenings are planned at Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema and several LGBT film festivals.BAREFOOT BOY traces Evans' artistic career alongside his personal history, examining the experiences behind the choreography. Born in rural Utah in the 1940s, Evans found in dance a means of self-expression while navigating his gay identity within his Mormon community. He married and raised a child before eventually living authentically and openly.The eye-opening documentary follows Evans' return to Salt Lake City, at age 82, for a retrospective with Repertory Dance Theatre, the same company he helped launch in the late 1960's. As he teaches his choreography to a new generation of dancers, he confronts generational differences and unresolved experiences from his past. The film brings together the preservation of his dance work and the pursuit of living authentically.Frankie Grande serves as an executive producer alongside Jared Ruga, Jonathan M. Ruga and Scott F. Young. Blake Pickens joins as producer.“To see that much [LGBTQ] social progress over the span of a single human life is a rare trajectory I felt compelled to capture on screen,” adds Ruga.“But it wasn't without cost-as a gay kid born and raised in Salt Lake City in the '90s, I recognized the hallmarks of lingering traumas of being othered and excluded for decades crop up in Bill's life at inopportune times still today.”About Bill Evans:Bill Evans' influence spans decades of performance, choreography and education. From 1976 to 1983, the Bill Evans Dance Company was the most-booked dance company in the United States under the National Endowment for the Arts' touring and Artist-in-the-Schools programs. One of Repertory Dance Theatre's earliest members, he has created 23 works for the company and received commissions from more than 60 professional companies, including Ballet West and Pacific Northwest Ballet. His teaching includes guest residencies at more than 170 institutions and the development of the Evans Modern Dance Technique and its four-year teacher certification program. His honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, four NEA Choreographic Fellowships and lifetime achievement awards from the National Dance Education Organization, Dance Teacher magazine and the American Dance Guild.About Vavani Productions:Emmy-winning Vavani Productions develops and produces ethos-driven films and television that move the conversation forward. Our documentaries and narratives compel audiences to confront some of the deepest issues of our time while spotlighting authentic stories and their tellers, steeped in lived experience. We partner with diverse creators, producers, financiers, and distributors to make moments matter.For more about BAREFOOT BOY visit: BarefootBoy

Tammy Lynn

Spotlight PR Company

+1 310-867-1952

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Dance Icon BILL EVANS' Legacy and Life Take Center Stage in Documentary 'BAREFOOT BOY' News Provided By Spotlight PR Company November 05, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional



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