H2FCP And California Hydrogen Car Owners Association Partner To Strengthen The Hydrogen Driver Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New agreement formalizes driver-led outreach supporting the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership's SOSS Ambassador Campaign

- Bill Elrick, Executive Director of H2FCPSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership (H2FCP) today announced a new collaboration agreement with the California Hydrogen Car Owners Association (CHCOA) to support the SOSS Ambassador Campaign, also known as the Hydrogen Driver Voice campaign, an initiative to build driver awareness of H2FCP's Station Operational Status System (SOSS) and strengthen the accuracy of real-time station reporting relied on by drivers, station operators, and policymakers.“Drivers are the ones who actually experience whether a station is working,” said Bill Elrick, Executive Director of H2FCP.“CHCOA has an all-volunteer network of drivers who care about getting this right. Formalizing this partnership means their feedback has a direct channel into how we improve SOSS.”Under the agreement, CHCOA will help recruit, train, and support volunteer Hydrogen Driver Ambassadors; promote the SOSS tutorial video; build general driver understanding of the tool; and channel structured feedback back to H2FCP as it develops its forthcoming Accurate Reporting feature. A designated CHCOA representative will also join relevant portions of H2FCP communications meetings when the agenda concerns driver-facing messaging.“Drivers have been asking for a real way to report what's actually happening at these stations, and this partnership finally gives us one,” said Greg Cane, Founder of CHCOA.“Our members drive these cars every day. Giving them a real way to flag what's working and what isn't makes SOSS better for everyone, not just our members.”Reliable, real-time station data is central to hydrogen's promise as a practical, everyday transportation option. Fuel cell electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions and refuel in minutes, advantages that depend on drivers' trust in the network they rely on.CHCOA and H2FCP have collaborated informally for several years, including at CHCOA's Hydrogen Car Rally Day at the California State Capitol and the 2025 Water-to-Water hydrogen highway drive to British Columbia. This agreement formalizes that relationship specifically around the SOSS Ambassador Campaign.Drivers interested in becoming a Hydrogen Driver Ambassador can learn more by emailing....

Laura Braden

On Message/H2FCP

+1 916-616-0707

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H2FCP and California Hydrogen Car Owners Association Partner to Strengthen the Hydrogen Driver Experience News Provided By Laura Braden November 05, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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