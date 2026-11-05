Global Tech Weekend Announces 2027 Launch Event: Startups To Pitch To International Investors Inside A Ferris Wheel

Global Tech Weekend Pitch in a Ferris Wheel

Global Tech Weekend Announces 2027 Launch Event

Global Tech Weekend 2026

Global Tech Weekend, which previously hosted leaders from Google, Meta, Amazon, and StartX, introduces a 6-minute Pitch in a Ferris Wheel format on December 5.

TBILISI, GEORGIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tech Weekend, the rapidly expanding decentralized tech movement, has announced its official launch event for the 2027 season, scheduled for December 5, 2026, at Mtatsminda Hall in Tbilisi. For the first time in history, the iconic Mtatsminda Ferris Wheel will be dedicated entirely to venture capital and early-stage startup pitching. Startups will have exactly six minutes-one full rotation of the Ferris wheel-to present their business ideas in a direct, one-on-one format with international investors inside the wheel's cabins.“The tech ecosystem has many promising startups whose growth depends on meeting the right investors, securing funding, and expanding internationally,” says Medea Janjghava, CEO of Global Tech Weekend.“'Pitch in a Ferris Wheel' is designed to facilitate these connections: six minutes, one rotation, and a direct conversation between a founder and an investor. We invite startups and investors to become part of this unique experience.”The organizers were searching for an experience that would take the startup pitch beyond the boundaries of a traditional conference room. The result is the first ever pitch above Tbilisi. Inside the cabin, there will be no stage and no audience, only the founder and the investors.However, each pitch will be covered on GTW's official channels, extending the reach of these ideas well beyond the cabin walls. The winning startup will be revealed and celebrated at an exclusive awards ceremony later that evening. The experience is specifically designed for venture capital funds, angel investors, and corporate investors seeking direct access to emerging markets and early-stage opportunities.“In previous years, we connected different tech ecosystems from San Francisco to Tashkent and Tbilisi, bringing together emerging innovators alongside top global executives,” adds Mariam Chikadze, Head of Marketing at GTWT.“Now, we are elevating the startup experience. We are building an international network whose value lies in continuous connection between partners, knowledge exchange, and access to new markets.”Following the Ferris wheel session, Mtatsminda Hall will host the official presentation of Global Tech Weekend 2027. The organizers will reveal the full calendar for the upcoming year, outline the movement's vision, and announce international expansion plans alongside new strategic partnerships.Applications for the 'Pitch in a Ferris Wheel' session are now officially open to startups worldwide looking to secure international capital, as well as to investors seeking new opportunities. Attendance for the broader GTWT 2027 Official Launch Event at Mtatsminda Hall is available by prior registration only. More information:

Mariam Chikadze

Global Tech Weekend

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Global Tech Weekend Announces 2027 Launch Event: Startups to Pitch to International Investors Inside a Ferris Wheel News Provided By Global Tech Weekend November 05, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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