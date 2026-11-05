KING PINE SKI RESORT & PURITY SPRING RESORT UNVEIL AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR A NEW ERA WITH ALI HOYT AND PAUL J. MORRA

PJ Morra and Ali Hoyt, New Managing Partners at Hoyt Family Businesses

New England's storied family resorts are investing in the guest experience at King Pine Ski Resort, Purity Spring Resort and Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort.

- Ali Hoyt, Managing PartnerMADISON, NH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KING PINE SKI RESORT AND PURITY SPRING RESORT UNVEIL AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR A NEW ERA IN NEW HAMPSHIRE'S WHITE MOUNTAINS WITH ALI HOYT AND PAUL J. MORRA IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES.Ali Hoyt to focus on Hospitality and Strategy; Emmy Award-Winning Producer Paul J. Morra to lead Development, Design and Brand across all Hoyt Family-owned businesses.MADISON, N.H. – One of New England's most storied family-owned resort destinations is preparing for its next century with an ambitious slate of new investments designed to transform the guest experience at King Pine Ski Resort, Purity Spring Resort and Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort. Planned investments across the Hoyt Family businesses include a new base lodge, expanded trails, multimillion-dollar guest room renovations and new live music and event spaces.The Hoyt Family, owners of King Pine Ski Resort, Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort, Purity Spring Resort and Tohkomeupog Summer Camp for Boys in Madison, New Hampshire, is ushering its 115-year-old business into a new chapter, combining generations of family stewardship with fresh creative vision and hospitality expertise. A newly established Managing Partner structure brings together the fifth generation of Hoyt Family leadership and an LA-based, Emmy Award-winning producer to guide the long-term vision for these iconic New England properties.Ali Hoyt and Paul“PJ” Morra join fellow managing partners Steven Hoyt and Andrew Mahoney, each having spent over 30 years of their career working in the family business. Together, they will ensure every decision honors the character and values the Hoyt family has cultivated for more than a century.Paul J. Morra, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, joins as Managing Partner of Development, Design, and Brand. His connection to the Hoyt family and the Mount Washington Valley runs deep: Morra began attending Tohkomeupog at age 11 and has called Madison home for decades, maintaining a family home here alongside his primary residence in Malibu, California.In his new role, Morra will lead capital planning, master planning and brand development across all properties, guiding renovations and creative direction so every investment enhances the guest experience while preserving each business's character.Asked what best defines his career, Morra said it's his ability to“make the impossible happen.” As founder of Swift River Productions, he has been a creative partner for Microsoft, Adidas, the NFL, Wynn Resorts and other global brands. In 2017, Morra and his brother Kevin received a Cannes Gold Lion for their work on Cigna's“TV Doctors of America” campaign.At King Pine, expanded trails and a new base lodge with live music and event space are targeted for completion by 2030. This winter, guests will find new family après ski experiences, upgraded snowmaking, a refreshed tavern, new guest lockers and updated trail signage. King Pine also joins the Indy Pass as a full member this year.The Inn at Purity Spring Resort underwent a fall renovation that included extensive landscaping, fencing, signage and exterior paint updates, and a multimillion-dollar guest room renovation is planned. At Traditions, the resort's on-site restaurant, an interior renovation is planned for the coming year.“I'm incredibly excited to help shape the future of Purity Spring Resort, King Pine, Tohkomeupog and Danforth Bay. These properties have a special history and a loyal following going back more than 115 years. Now is the time to build on that foundation with fresh energy, purpose, and improved guest amenities that create an unforgettable experience.”“Ali grew up watching her parents (Bob & Yvonne) lead this resort. It is incredibly meaningful to see Ali stepping into the next generation of this family business in a way her dad always hoped she would. She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, hospitality expertise and genuine connection to these properties. I think we complement each other well.”- Paul J. Morra, Managing Partner, Development, Design and BrandAli Hoyt steps into the role of Managing Partner, Hospitality and Strategy, joining her cousins as the next generation of Hoyt family leadership for businesses her father, Bob Hoyt, built with his siblings Ted, Laura, Susie and Kathy. After Bob's passing in 2020, Ali stepped up to carry his vision forward.A Cornell University School of Hotel Administration graduate and co-founder of Larkspur Hospitality Consulting, Hoyt brings nearly 15 years of hospitality industry expertise. She spent much of her career at STR, the global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking, where she led a consulting team. She has been a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants for ten years and serves on its Board of Directors. Hoyt will focus on strategic direction, using data and market insights to guide decisions and shape the guest experience across all properties. She will also serve as a visible representative of the Hoyt family with guests, employees and the community.“This business has been a part of my entire life. I grew up at the resort watching my family welcome guests, expand the business and care for the property and our community. My Dad (Bob) led with passion and pride, and he loved engaging with our guests and sharing what makes this place so special. I want to carry that spirit forward and honor his memory by making him proud of the direction we're heading.”“I'm excited to bring my industry experience back to our family business and help shape its future. It's important to me that we honor and build on our family legacy. I'm thrilled to be working alongside my cousins and PJ. PJ shares our commitment to the business, our guests and our employees. His energy is contagious and he challenges us to think differently about how we've always done things.”- Ali Hoyt, Managing Partner, Hospitality and StrategyFor more information, visit their websites:

Kathy Bennett

Kathy Bennett Marketing, LLC

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KING PINE SKI RESORT & PURITY SPRING RESORT UNVEIL AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR A NEW ERA WITH ALI HOYT AND PAUL J. MORRA News Provided By Kathy Bennett Marketing, LLC November 05, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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