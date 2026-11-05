Attorney Juan Burgos

Small Business Subchapter V Elections Up 46% in 2026 as Middle District of Florida (Orlando) Leads the Country in Filings

- Juan C. Burgos, Juan Burgos LawORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National small business Subchapter V of Chapter 11 elections are up 46% through the first 9 months of 2026 vs. 2025, with 2,442 filings, according to data provider Epiq, as reported. And the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Federal Bankruptcy Court) is in the lead for Subchapter V filings. According to the court's own newsletter, the number of Subchapter V cases here is 324 for the 12 months through June 30, 2026. That's for Central Florida, says Orlando-based bankruptcy law firm Juan Burgos Law.Subchapter V is a simplified Chapter 11 filing for small businesses. It allows the business owner to maintain control of the business while proposing a repayment plan (no competing creditor-created plan, in most cases). There's a court-appointed trustee to help. The maximum amount of debt that can qualify for Subchapter V is currently $3,424,000. The new Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act (H.R. 7730), passed by Congress, would increase that to $7.5M. But it hasn't gone into effect yet. (As of November 5, 2026, still waiting for the President to sign.)"More Central Florida business owners are finding out about Subchapter V before it's too late for them to use it," says Juan Burgos Law founder Juan C. Burgos. "The current debt limit is too low for a business that might have $4 or $5M of debt today. But maybe the law's about to change that. Either way, timing and debt type are important. That's the kind of question you can get an answer for in a short case review."Juan Burgos Law represents clients in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The firm has a plain-language guide for Central Florida business owners about Subchapter V. It includes a version in Spanish for the Hispanic business community here in the area.Juan Burgos Law handles Chapter 7, 11, 13 and Subchapter V cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. The firm represents individuals and businesses and provides free consultations. Consultations can be set up online or by calling (407) 505-4190.Source of national filing numbers: Epiq, as reported by BriefGlance/GlobeNewswire, 10/8/2026. Source of rankings: U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Florida, "Case Filings Are Indeed Up," Court Connection newsletter, August 2026.About Juan Burgos LawJuan Burgos Law is an Orlando, Florida law firm practicing bankruptcy law exclusively in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida - the Orlando Division for most Central Florida residents, and the Tampa Division for Polk County - and representing accident victims across Central Florida. Nearly all Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 hearings are conducted remotely by video. Founded by attorney Juan C. Burgos, a native of Maracaibo, Venezuela and member of The Florida Bar, the firm serves clients in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The firm offers free consultations and free online tools, including the Florida Means Test Calculator. Offices: 1339 Arlington St, Orlando, FL 32805. Phone: (407) 505-4190. Web: | Spanish: /es/ | Portuguese: /pt-br/Media Contact:Juan Burgos Law1339 Arlington St, Orlando, FL 32805(407) 505-4190...Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice. This information should not be relied on for any decision. The decision to hire an attorney is an important one and shouldn't be based solely on advertising. Past results are no guarantee of future results. Juan Burgos Law is a Debt Relief Agency. We assist people filing for bankruptcy relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Juan C Burgos

Juan Burgos Law

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Nationwide Subchapter V Bankruptcy Filings Jump as Central Florida Court Leads Country, Juan Burgos Law Reports News Provided By Juan Burgos Law November 05, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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