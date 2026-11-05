Why Missing One Or Two Shingles Can Become A Much Bigger Problem

Knoxville Roofing Company Encourages Homeowners to Address Minor Roof Damage Before Water Intrusion Creates Larger Problems

- Jacqueline LaneKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony's Roofs Highlights How Missing Shingles Can Lead to Expensive Home Repairs in East TennesseeKnoxville Roofing Company Encourages Homeowners to Address Minor Roof Damage Before Water Intrusion Creates Larger ProblemsA couple of missing roof shingles might not seem like much to worry about, especially when there are no visible leaks. However, Tony's Roofs, a locally owned roofing company serving Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities, is raising awareness about how seemingly minor roof damage can lead to costly repairs when left untreated.With heavy rainfall, unpredictable thunderstorms, and strong winds common throughout East Tennessee, the company is encouraging homeowners to pay closer attention to small roofing problems before they become major expenses.“Most people aren't walking around their yards counting roof shingles, and I don't blame them,” said Jacqueline Lane, Owner and Operator of Tony's Roofs.“But those one or two missing shingles can be the beginning of a much bigger headache. Your roof doesn't have to be falling apart to have a problem worth fixing.”How Minor Shingle Damage Becomes a Major ExpenseAsphalt shingles are designed to work together, creating a protective barrier that helps direct rainwater away from a home's underlying roofing materials.When shingles become loose, damaged, or completely detached, the exposed areas become more vulnerable to moisture and additional weather-related deterioration.Although roofing underlayment provides secondary protection, it is not intended to remain exposed to the elements indefinitely.Over time, water entering through vulnerable areas may damage roof decking, insulation, ceilings, drywall, and other structural components.One of the biggest challenges, according to Tony's Roofs, is that water damage does not always become immediately visible.“Water has a funny way of showing up somewhere other than where it started,” Lane explained.“A homeowner might notice a little brown spot on the ceiling and think it's nothing. Meanwhile, that water could have been traveling through the attic for weeks. By the time someone notices it, the repair bill may have grown quite a bit.”East Tennessee Weather Adds to the RiskThe Knoxville area experiences changing weather conditions throughout the year, from summer thunderstorms to winter precipitation and occasional high-wind events.These conditions can worsen existing roofing damage, particularly when surrounding shingles have weakened adhesive seals or exposed edges.A small section of missing shingles may become a larger area of damage after another strong wind event.“East Tennessee weather can go from beautiful sunshine to sideways rain before you've finished your sweet tea,” Lane said.“That's why putting off a small roof repair isn't always worth the gamble. Mother Nature isn't checking your schedule before sending the next storm.”Early Inspections Can Help Prevent Bigger ProblemsTony's Roofs recommends that homeowners visually check their roofs from a safe location after significant storms.Warning signs may include missing shingles, roofing materials scattered across the yard, lifted shingle edges, exposed underlayment, or unexplained ceiling discoloration.Homeowners should avoid climbing onto their roofs and instead contact a qualified roofing professional for a thorough evaluation.Importantly, the company emphasizes that missing shingles do not necessarily require a complete roof replacement.Depending on the condition and age of the roof, professional repairs may restore protection without the expense of replacing the entire roofing system.“Not every roofing problem needs a brand-new roof,” Lane said.“Sometimes the smartest investment is simply fixing what needs fixing. We'd much rather help somebody address a small issue today than see them dealing with rotten decking and damaged ceilings six months from now.”For Knoxville homeowners, the message is straightforward: paying attention to minor roof damage today may prevent a much more expensive problem tomorrow.After all, replacing a couple of shingles is one thing. Replacing insulation, drywall, and half a living room ceiling is an entirely different home improvement project.About Tony's RoofsTony's Roofs is a locally owned and operated roofing company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, serving homeowners throughout East Tennessee. Backed by 40 years of roofing experience, the licensed and insured company specializes in roof repairs, roof replacements, storm damage assessments, gutters, roof maintenance, and insurance claim assistance.Media Contact:Tony's RoofsKnoxville, TennesseePhone: 865-455-3820Website:###

J.R LANE

East Tennessee Roofing Resource Center

+1 865-455-3820

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Why Missing One or Two Shingles Can Become a Much Bigger Problem News Provided By Tonys Roofs November 05, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Retail, Social Media



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