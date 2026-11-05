Vibha Dream Mile Raises $350,000 To Advance Education Initiatives In India And The US

Vibha Dream Mile 2026

28th edition of the Vibha Dream Mile

In collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Atlanta

Vibha Mobilizes Communities, Volunteers, Corporates for Education Change

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 28th edition of the Vibha Dream Mile has raised $350,000 for education change initiatives in India and the United States. Nearly 3,000 runners, walkers, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, corporate partners, community members and supporters came together for a shared commitment to improving the quality of public education for all children.Held in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, the event featured the themes of Viksit Bharat and Run for Unity. Dr. Sumit Seth, Honorable Consul General of India in Atlanta presided over as the Chief Guest, and Sheriff Ron H. Freeman was also present.The event was made possible by the contributions of volunteers, sponsors and participants. Pyramid Consulting served as the title sponsor, celebrating its 25-year partnership with Vibha. Paramount Software supported the 5K Walk, Datum Technologies Group the 5K Run, Splash BI the 10K Run, and Rapid IT the Half Marathon.A Community Effort with a PurposeThe Dream Mile began in Atlanta in 1998 as a local initiative to support children. Over the years, it has continued as an annual event and expanded to other US cities, including Raleigh, Dallas and the Bay Area.Funds raised through the Dream Mile support Vibha's broader pool of child development and education projects in India. These funds are allocated to initiatives selected by Vibha's projects team. The organization focuses on improving public education by scaling proven models across four areas: motivation, learning, training and technology.In the United States, 10% of the funds raised are allocated to projects that ensure high-quality public education for every child and improve learning levels in government schools by scaling proven solutions. Each Dream Mile also supports a local cause in the community where the event takes place. Over the years, Dream Mile has contributed $600K+ to the International Community School, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and programs in local schools and in Decatur, Georgia.The Effort Behind Every MileThe initiative's approach connects a community sporting event with education work in different geographies. Participants contribute by running or walking and bring their families, friends and colleagues into the effort. Volunteers support the planning and delivery of the race, sponsors contribute resources.The 2026 Dream Mile was led by Sathya Vridachalam and Arvind Gadigae, whose leadership and dedication helped bring this year's event together. Vibha also recognized this year's Dream Mile leads and volunteer award winners for their dedication - Praveen Prabhakaran, Hemanth Pamidimukala, Radhika Reddy and Rajani Majety. Their contributions, along with those of the wider volunteer team, helped bring the community together for the September event.The 2026 edition continues a tradition that began in Atlanta nearly three decades ago – a way for communities to support Vibha's work in education. Its expansion to other US cities has carried this opportunity to more participants and supporters, to building stronger education systems for every child.About VibhaVibha believes every child deserves access to high-quality public education. Instead of helping only a few children escape the system, we strengthen the public education system itself so millions of children can succeed. We work with grassroots organizations and partner with governments to scale solutions that improve learning in government schools. Across 35 years, Vibha-supported initiatives have reached 8.8 million children in India, 2.5 million of them in the last year alone, proving that when systems improve, every child benefits.Know more at or write to us at...

Deepak Nanda

Vibha

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Vibha Dream Mile Raises $350,000 to Advance Education Initiatives in India and the US News Provided By Vibha Inc. November 05, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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