Centre Urges States To Step Up Coal Gasification, Mining Of Critical Minerals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday highlighted the need to accelerate coal gasification for the optimum utilisation of India's abundant coal resources and flagged the strategic importance of critical minerals in the evolving global geopolitical landscape.

Addressing the conference of Mining Ministers on reforms in the mines and coal sector, being held in Goa, the minister said coal gasification would unlock the economic value of domestic coal, promote industrial diversification, generate employment, and strengthen the country's long-term energy security.

He urged coal-bearing states to actively facilitate investments, support infrastructure development, and accelerate project implementation to realise the sector's immense potential.

Highlighting the strategic importance of critical minerals, the minister stressed the need to strengthen domestic exploration, mining, processing, refining, and recycling capabilities. He emphasised that developing a self-reliant mineral ecosystem is essential to reducing import dependence and strengthening India's strategic and economic resilience.

Emphasising the transformative role of technology, Reddy called upon state governments to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitalisation and advanced technological solutions across exploration, mine operations and mineral recovery. He highlighted that technology-driven practices would improve productivity, operational efficiency and sustainability in the mining and coal sectors.

The minister urged states to expedite the operationalisation of auctioned mines, accelerate the auction of new blocks, expand exploration activities and adopt technology-driven practices to unlock the full potential of their mineral resources. He also highlighted how mining sector reforms have strengthened state economies, attracted investments, generated employment opportunities and enhanced revenue generation, while promoting development in mining-affected regions.

Reddy called for stronger coordination between the Centre and states to unlock India's mineral and coal potential, strengthen the mining ecosystem and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth. He expressed confidence that collective efforts and a shared roadmap would take India's mining and coal sectors to new heights.

Addressing the conference, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt highlighted the significant progress made by India's coal sector and its vital role in strengthening the country's energy security and driving economic growth.

He noted that domestic coal production had surpassed one billion tonnes for the second consecutive year, marking a significant achievement in India's journey towards energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on imported coal.

He highlighted coal gasification as a major opportunity for value addition, industrial diversification and employment generation. Stressing the importance of technology, digitalisation, sustainable mining practices and efficient logistics, the Secretary called for stronger Centre-State collaboration to unlock the full potential of India's coal and mineral resources.

The Union Ministry of Mines is organising the 4th Conference of Mining Ministers on November 5 and 6 in Goa, bringing together Mining Ministers from various states and senior officials from the Central and state governments. The conference provided an important platform for interaction and exchange of views on various aspects of the mining sector.