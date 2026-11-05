Zayed International Airport Welcomes Condor's Inaugural Frankfurt Service, Strengthening Connectivity Between Abu Dhabi And Germany
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Condor will fly FRA-AUH route before commencing onward to Bangkok, Thailand
Route to be serviced exclusively by state-of-the-art widebody A330neo aircraft
49 weekly Germany-Abu Dhabi flights bolster commercial and cultural connectivity
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